Despite the recent weakness in AliBaba’s stock, analysts at JPMorgan remain bullish on the company moving forward. Analysts mainly pointed to China’s Zero-COVID policy as unsustainable. Each time the country goes into lockdown, the stocks get punished further, which according to JPMorgan is still a short-term overreaction. The firm is cautious ahead of ongoing US rate hikes to battle inflation, but is confident that AliBaba can outperform its current price levels over the long-term.

J ust weeks after Shanghai reopened from its disruptive COVID-lockdowns, China has announced that Beijing is now closed due to an outbreak of the virus. The news comes as Chinese ADR stocks looked to be turning a corner following months of lockdowns directly affecting businesses. Some of the companies that were impacted include Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Nio (NYSE:NIO) as production facilities in the Shanghai region were shut down.

NYSE:BABA tumbled alongside other Chinese ADR stocks on Monday as investors received another round of bad news out of the nation’s capital. Shares of BABA plummeted by 10.31% and closed the trading day at $98.52. The fallout from the May CPI report extended into this week as global equities markets tanked to start the week. All three major US indices closed well lower, with all 504 constituents of the S&P 500 trading in the red at one point this morning. The Dow Jones dropped by a further 876 basis points, the S&P 500 re-entered bear market territory with a 3.88% loss, and the NASDAQ led the way lower posting a 4.68% loss during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.