Australia’s Retail Sales climb 0.5% MoM in June vs. 0.2% expected

Australia’s Retail Sales, a measure of the country’s consumer spending, rose 0.5% MoM in June after increasing by 0.6% in May, the official data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed on Wednesday.
The reading came in above the market expectations of a 0.2% growth.
Market reaction to Australia’s Retail Sales data
At the time of writing, the AUD/USD pair is down 0.74% on the day at 0.6485, mainly dragged by softer-than-expected RBA Trimmed Mean Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.05%
|-0.04%
|-0.30%
|0.02%
|0.63%
|-0.11%
|-0.14%
|EUR
|0.05%
|0.03%
|-0.25%
|0.06%
|0.67%
|-0.04%
|-0.08%
|GBP
|0.04%
|-0.03%
|-0.29%
|0.04%
|0.63%
|-0.07%
|-0.10%
|JPY
|0.30%
|0.25%
|0.29%
|0.39%
|0.93%
|0.20%
|0.22%
|CAD
|-0.02%
|-0.06%
|-0.04%
|-0.39%
|0.58%
|-0.13%
|-0.16%
|AUD
|-0.63%
|-0.67%
|-0.63%
|-0.93%
|-0.58%
|-0.71%
|-0.74%
|NZD
|0.11%
|0.04%
|0.07%
|-0.20%
|0.13%
|0.71%
|-0.03%
|CHF
|0.14%
|0.08%
|0.10%
|-0.22%
|0.16%
|0.74%
|0.03%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
