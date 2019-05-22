Australia's Frydenberg: Economy needs growth strategy - Australian Associated Press

Australia's Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Wednesday said the economy needs a "pro-growth strategy". The Labor party, however, believes the coalition government needs to do more than tax cuts.

Key quotes by Frydenberg

"Australia does face some headwinds."

"Domestically, we've seen some significant impacts of the floods and the drought. The housing market has slowed."

"It is not the time for higher taxes, it is time for a pro-growth strategy."

"We don't just have immediate (tax) relief, but we have long-term relief."

Key quotes by Labor senator Penny Wong

"We've had very tepid economic growth in recent times and some of the signs aren't good," she told reporters in Adelaide.

"My greater fear is that it doesn't appear this government has any plan ... to deal with an economy that is not as strong as we would want it to be."