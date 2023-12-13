Australian Treasury: CPI inflation to reach 2.5% target in 2025/26

Australian Treasury presented the Mid-year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO) on Wednesday, with the key highlights noted below.
2023/24 budget deficit at a$1.1 bln vs a$13.9 bln projected in May.
Budget deficit projected at a$18.8 bln in 2024/25, deficit a$35.1 bln 25/26.
Sees GDP growth in 2023/24 1.75%, 2024/25 2.25%, 2025/26 2.5%.
Sees unemployment rate at 4.25% in 2023/24 and 4.5% to 2025/26.
Sees CPI inflation at 3.75% in 2023/24, 2.75% in 2024/25, 2.5% in 2025/26.
To ensure fiscal and monetary policy settings are aligned, help ease inflationary pressures.
Sees net migration slowing to 375,000 in 2023/24, 250,000 in 2024/25.
Sees iron ore declining to $60 tonne, metallurgical coal $140 tonne, thermal coal $70 tonne.
AUD/USD trades better bid near 0.6550 amid pre-Fed caution
AUD/USD is trading better bid near 0.6550 early Wednesday. The pair is looking for upside traction, as the pre-Fed decision caution trading sets in amid a steady US Dollar. Australia's Mid-year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO) offers support to the local currency.
EUR/USD remains capped below 1.0800, Fed rate decision eyed
EUR/USD remains capped under the 1.0800 mark during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. Markets turn cautious, awaiting the US PPI inflation data and the critical Federal Reserve policy announcements later in the day.
Gold holds lower ground near $1,980, eyes on US PPI, Fed verdict
Gold price is treading water near $1,980, holding lower ground in the Asian session on Wednesday. The bright metal snapped previous gains after the US inflation data. The data reinforced views that the Fed would need to maintain rates higher for longer to bring inflation down to the 2% target.
Bitcoin price looks insecure, thinly holds above $40,000 heading into FOMC
Bitcoin price is showing weakness heading into the FOMC meeting slated for December 13. The Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is expected to give a summary of economic projections after CPI data delivered relief, showing inflation in the US has declined to 3.1% in line with market expectations.
Powell's stance – A less vigilant inflationary pushback?
Despite the mixed US CPI inflation print, perhaps at the heart of the matter is a keen set of investors who are encouraged by the disinflationary trend and may have found contentment in some of the details of Tuesday's report.