Australian Treasurer Frydenberg: Recession will dampen participation, productivity

“The budget coming up on October 6 will be addressed at a 'unique' recession, said Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg while speaking at a news briefing in Canberra this Thursday.
Additional quotes
“Strategy is for a focus on a jobs-led recovery.”
“Recession will dampen participation, productivity.”
“Medium-term budget position to weaken.”
“Australia to have a lower level of prices, wages.”
Market reaction
The above comments failed to move the aussie, as AUD/USD licks its wounds around 0.7075, finding some support from the bounce in the S&P 500 futures.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stalls at key support juncture, eyes on 38.2 % correction
AUD/USD has been in the hands of the bears all the way to a critical support area and the focus now is on the correction pertaining to the USD. The focus is now on whether the US dollar gives back some ground before completing a 5-wave technical move to the upside.
Gold's potential short-term reprieve if USD pulls back
Gold prices have deteriorated in the US dollar's relentless comeback as investors move away from stocks. The price of the dollar is correlated to gold, so it stands to reason that if the dollar is about to tail off its gains, then gold should find reprieve.
USD/JPY: This could be the bulls's last dance in the 105, eyes on 103.50s
USD/JPY is stalling at market structure and bears and looking for opportunity to the downside. Bulls might have some upside to go yet, but the air will be getting thinner in those heights.
Euro outlook: Is 1.15 next?
Investors continued to sell euros on Wednesday, driving the currency to its weakest level since July. Europe’s greatest fear is materializing with the number of coronavirus cases exceeding 5 million. As we indicated at the start of the week, stricter restrictions are on their way.
WTI flirts with the 200-day SMA below $40.00/bbl ahead of EIA
Prices of the WTI are alternating gains with losses below the key $40.00 mark per barrel on Wednesday.