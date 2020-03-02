Australian Treasurer Frydenberg: Fiscal response to coronavirus will be “considered”, “responsible” and “targeted”

Fiscal response to coronavirus will be "considered", "responsible" and "targeted", said Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg this Monday.

Australia is prepared economically to deal with the challenges posed by the spread of coronavirus, he added.

AUD/USD well bid above 0.6500

Amid a recovery in the risk sentiment seen across the board on global stimulus hopes, the higher-yielding Aussie dollar is also benefiting so far this Monday, now consolidating the bounce from fresh multi-year lows of 0.6435.

At the time of writing, AUD/USD rises 0.35% to 0.6535, having hit a new daily high at 0.6546.