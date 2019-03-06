Australian PM Scott Morrison: Australia is complying with US aluminium deal after tariff exemption

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison came out on the wires this Monday, responding to the New York Times report that the US President Donald Trump had considered imposing tariffs on Canberra.

However, soon the NY Times reported that Trump shot down the idea after fierce opposition from military officials and the State Department.

Key Quotes:

“Aluminum exporters are complying with the terms of a deal with the United States”.

“Australian exporters were doing nothing wrong”.

“We have an arrangement with the United States and we are working within that arrangement.”