Australian PM Morrison: Ready for a trade deal with UK within a year of Brexit

Reuters reports the latest comments by the Australian PM Morrison, as he spoke at the G7 Summit following his meeting with the UK PM Johnson.

I think we can move forward rapidly - remember, we've been setting our own records when it comes to striking these agreements around the world.

So we're pretty match fit when it comes to these issues.

If anyone is in a room talking about better trade and freer trade, you'll find Australia in that room. And we're good at it.