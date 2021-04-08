Australian PM Morrison: Have no advice to change to AstraZeneca covid vaccine rollout

Australian Prime Minister Morrison said that he has no advice at present to change the AstraZeneca covid vaccine rollout.

This comes amid conflicting reports from the UK and Europe Health regulators.

On Wednesday, the European Medicines Agency (EMU) said that unusual blood clots should be listed as a very rare side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine for Covid-19.

After a study looking at 86 European cases, the EMA concluded the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risk.

Separately, the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency considered outlining a proposal, which would restrict the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca covid vaccine in younger people over concerns about very rare blood clots.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization's (WHO) advisory vaccine safety panel said on Wednesday that although a blood clot link was "plausible" it was "not confirmed" and the cases were "very rare" among 200 million people vaccinated with AstraZeneca globally.

Market implications

The mixed vaccine reviews are boding ill for the Asian equities while the US dollar clings onto the overnight gains.

AUD/USD is attempting a rebound from 0.7600, now trading flat at 0.7614, lacking a follow-through bias.