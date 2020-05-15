Australian PM Morrison: Financial markets are fragile but remain functional

Financial markets are fragile but remain functional, Australian Prime Minister (PM) Scott Morrison said while speaking to reported on Friday.

Additional quotes

“Withdrawals from super not creating liquidity issues.”

“Debt raisings show markets see Australia as a good bet in uncertain times.”

AUD/USD on the back foot

AUD/USD trades on the back foot around mid-0.64s, undermined by renewed coronavirus fears and mixed Chinese macro data. The aussie dollar pays little heed to the above remarks.