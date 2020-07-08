Australian PM Morrison: Continue to be concerned about issues in Hong Kong

At a press briefing on Wednesday, Australian Prime Minister (PM) Scot Morrison hinted at further restrictions on the travel while voicing his concerns over the Hong Kong issue.

Key quotes

May slow the arrival of people returning to Australia by air. Victoria state has effectively self-isolated. Will be a further phase of job support nationally going past September. Not considering reimposing health restrictions nationally. Considering resettlement proposals for Hong Kong people. Continue to be concerned about issues in Hong Kong.

Market reaction

Amid growing coronavirus concerns and Australia-Sino tensions, AUD/USD is trading flat just below 0.6950, unable to find any impetus despite mild gains in the Asian equities and S&P 500 futures.

At the press time, the spot trades at 0.6944, having recovered from daily lows of 0.6933.