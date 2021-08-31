Australian economy likely already slowing in Q2 before Delta downturn – Reuters poll

The Australian economy is likely to slow down its pace of expansion in the second quarter even before the Delta covid variant-led lockdowns hampered the countries business and jobs, the latest Reuters poll of economists showed Monday.
Key takeaways
“There is even a non-trivial chance the economy is already in a recession should Wednesday's data on the gross domestic product (GDP) match the weakest market forecast. “
“The median call is for growth of 0.5% in the June quarter, while forecasts ranging from a 0.1% fall to the growth of 1.2% underline the uncertainty of the age.”
“That would be a further step down from 1.8% in the March quarter and a heady 3.2% in the last quarter of 2020.”
“The central bank may decide not to trim its bond-buying as planned in September, but with interest rates already at all-time lows of 0.1% there is little more it can do.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls flirt with 1.1800 inside short-term rising channel
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1800 despite refreshing multi-day high at the week’s start. The major currency pair remains inside an ascending trend channel formation established since August 20. Firmer RSI, sustained trading above 200-SMA also favors buyers.
GBP/USD: Teases bearish cross below 1.3800
GBP/USD keeps the week-start inactivity around the mid 1.3700s during Tuesday’s Asian session. Even so, bears remain hopeful as the Daily Moving Averages (DMAs) hint at a bearish cross as the prices remain below an important resistance line stretched from June 01.