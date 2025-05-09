Australian Dollar under pressure as global trade and economic uncertainties persist

- The US Dollar holds steady as global trade negotiations remain in focus.
- The PBoC continues Gold purchases, signaling long-term interest.
- Chinese Copper production expands, reducing reliance on imports.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) remains under pressure as global trade uncertainties persist, particularly surrounding the US-China trade talks. While there has been a slight rebound in copper production from China, trade deals and economic policies continue to impact sentiment in the market, with limited positive moves for the Aussie.
Daily digest market movers: Aussie steady ahead of trade talks
- The US Dollar (USD) holds steady as the market reacts to trade deal uncertainties and key upcoming data.
- Copper production in China continues to expand, potentially reducing future copper imports.
- Gold purchases by the People's Bank of China (PBoC) have slowed, although purchases remain robust.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains near 100.30, showing signs of resistance despite trade deal headlines.
- Trade talks between the US and China are scheduled for the weekend, raising hopes but also cautious expectations.
- Despite a positive market reaction to the potential US-UK trade deal, the UK’s 10% tariff remains in place.
- China's crude oil imports increased, signaling continued demand despite global uncertainties.
- Chile's largest copper producer has raised its output, somewhat easing fears of a global shortage.
- The PBoC’s Gold purchases rose by 70 thousand ounces, continuing their long-term strategy.
- US Federal Reserve officials remain cautious, with no immediate interest rate cuts expected despite global trade tensions.
- China's economic outlook weighs heavily on commodity-linked currencies, including the Australian Dollar.
- While China is expanding its domestic copper production, it could still face challenges from ongoing global supply issues.
- Oil markets are tightening, with concerns about future import volumes, particularly from Iran.
Technical Analysis
The Australian Dollar is currently trading around 0.6400, up 0.30% on the day. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 54.85 suggests a neutral momentum, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicates a sell signal. Short-term moving averages, including the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6401, suggest a bullish outlook, supported by the 100-day SMA at 0.6289 and the 10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6419. However, the 200-day SMA at 0.6460 indicates a bearish trend. Key support levels are at 0.6419, 0.6413, and 0.6401, with resistance at 0.6425, 0.6431, and 0.6460.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1250, looks to post small weekly losses
EUR/USD rebounds and stabilizes above 1.1250 following a two-day slide but remains on track to post small weekly losses. The pair draws support from a pause in the US Dollar buying as traders turn cautious ahead of US-China trade talks on Saturday.
GBP/USD extends daily recovery toward 1.3300
GBP/USD gathers recovery momentum and rises toward 1.3300 in the American session on Friday. The US Dollar stalls its upside as focus shift to the weekend's US-China trade talks. On Thursday, the BoE cut the policy rate but maintained its cautious stance on future easing.
Gold clings to gains above $3,300 on escalating geopolitical tensions
Gold price turns positive on the day above $3,300 following an intraday slide to the $3,275-3,274 area. Geopolitical risks stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war, the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, and the India-Pakistan border, attract safe-haven flows and support XAU/USD.
Week ahead – All eyes on US CPI and trade talks amid no end to tariff uncertainty
US CPI report takes centre stage to gauge tariff impact. Progress in trade negotiations will also be watched, especially with China. US Retail Sales, UK and Japanese GDP on the agenda too.
Why the UK-US trade deal won’t herald a wider tariff climbdown
For Britain, the UK-US deal secures lower tariffs without compromising forthcoming UK-EU talks. And for the US, it signals to investors that the administration is prepared to be flexible on tariffs. But we're sceptical that the deal will translate into a much wider de-escalation in US tariff policy.