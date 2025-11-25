Australian Dollar steadies as traders eye CPI, Fed rate cut bets rise

The Australian Dollar (AUD) moves little against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday after two days of gains. Traders await Australia’s first “complete” monthly CPI due on Wednesday for October to gain further impetus regarding the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary policy.

The AUD gained on the increasing likelihood of an RBA cautious stance. Minutes from the RBA’s November meeting indicated the central bank may keep rates unchanged for an extended period. ASX 30-Day Interbank Cash Rate Futures show that as of November 20, the December 2025 contract traded at 96.41, implying a 6% probability of a rate cut to 3.35% from 3.60% at the upcoming RBA Board meeting.

RBA Assistant Governor Sarah Hunter noted on Thursday that “sustained above-trend growth could fuel inflationary pressures.” Hunter noted that monthly inflation data can be volatile and that the central bank won’t react to a single month of figures. She added that the RBA is closely assessing labor-market conditions to gauge supply capacity and is examining how the effects of monetary policy may be changing over time.

US Dollar remains subdued as Fed rate-cut bets increase

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against six major currencies, is edging lower and trading around 100.10 at the time of writing. The Greenback edges lower due to rising expectations of a Fed rate cut in December.

The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in an 81% chance that the Fed will cut its benchmark overnight borrowing rate by 25 basis points (bps) at its December meeting, up from 71% probability that markets priced a day ago.

New York Fed President John Williams said on Friday that policymakers could still cut rates in the “near-term,” a remark that lifted market odds for a December move. Moreover, Fed Governor Stephen Miran said that Nonfarm Payrolls data supports a December rate cut, adding that if his vote were decisive, he “would vote for a 25-bps cut.”

The University of Michigan’s (UoM) Consumer Sentiment Index rose in November to 51 from a preliminary 50.3, beating forecasts but posting a decline from October's reading of 53.6. Inflation expectations improved, with the one-year outlook easing to 4.5% from 4.7% and the five-year measure falling to 3.4% from 3.6%.

Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the United States (US) rose by 119,000 in September, compared to the 4,000 decrease (revised from +22,000) recorded in August. This figure surpassed the market expectation of 50,000. The US Unemployment Rate ticked up to 4.4% in September from 4.3% in August. The Average Hourly Earnings held steady at 3.8% YoY, compared to the market expectation of 3.7%.

FOMC Minutes for the October 28-29 meeting indicated that Fed officials are divided and cautious about the path forward for interest rates. Most participants indicated further rate cuts would likely be appropriate over time, but several indicated they did not necessarily view a reduction in December as appropriate.

The preliminary reading of Australia's S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) came in at 51.6 in November, versus 49.7 prior. Meanwhile, Services PMI rose to 52.7 in November from the previous reading of 52.5, while the Composite PMI increased to 52.6 in November versus 52.1 prior.

The Reserve Bank of Australia published the Minutes of its November monetary policy meeting last week, indicating that board members signalled a more balanced policy stance, adding that it could keep the cash rate unchanged for longer if incoming data proves stronger than expected.

Australian Dollar hovers around 0.6450 amid neutral market bias

The AUD/USD pair is trading around 0.6460 on Tuesday. The daily chart shows the pair consolidating within a rectangular range, reflecting a neutral price bias. Meanwhile, the price remains below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), indicating weaker short-term momentum.

The AUD/USD pair finds immediate support at the lower boundary of the rectangle around 0.6420, followed by the five-month low of 0.6414, which was recorded on August 21.

On the upside, the primary barrier lies at the nine-day EMA of 0.6479, followed by the psychological level of 0.6500. A break above this level would improve the short-term price momentum and lead the pair to reach the rectangle’s upper boundary near 0.6620.

AUD/USD: Daily Chart

Australian Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.04% 0.00% -0.11% -0.02% 0.04% -0.04% -0.00% EUR 0.04% 0.04% -0.07% 0.02% 0.07% -0.01% 0.02% GBP -0.01% -0.04% -0.10% -0.02% 0.03% -0.05% -0.01% JPY 0.11% 0.07% 0.10% 0.10% 0.15% 0.05% 0.10% CAD 0.02% -0.02% 0.02% -0.10% 0.06% -0.05% 0.00% AUD -0.04% -0.07% -0.03% -0.15% -0.06% -0.08% -0.05% NZD 0.04% 0.01% 0.05% -0.05% 0.05% 0.08% 0.03% CHF 0.00% -0.02% 0.01% -0.10% -0.01% 0.05% -0.03% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).