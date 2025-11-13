Australian Dollar remains stronger as US Dollar steadies following shutdown ending

The Australian Dollar (AUD) gains ground against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, extending its gains for the second consecutive day. The AUD/USD pair appreciates as the AUD receives support following the release of improved employment data from Australia.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) released the Unemployment Rate on Thursday, which declined to 4.3% in October from 4.5% in September, against the market expectations of 4.4%. Meanwhile, the Employment Change arrived at 42.2K in the same month from 12.8K (revised from 14.9K) prior, sharply exceeding the market forecast of 20K.

Australia’s Full-Time Employment rose by 55.3K in October, from a rise of 6.5K in the previous reading (revised from 8.7K). Participation Rate steadies at 67%, while the Part-Time Employment decreased by 13.1K in October, versus an increase of 6.3K prior.

The AUD gained support from cautious sentiment surrounding the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policy outlook. RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser said on Wednesday, “Our best estimate is that monetary policy remains restrictive, though the committee continues to debate this.” Hauser added that if the policy is no longer mildly restrictive, it would have significant implications for future decisions.

US Dollar moves little after ending government shutdown

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against six major currencies, is holding ground and trading around 99.50 at the time of writing. The Greenback moves little after US President Donald Trump signed the government funding bill on Thursday, marking the official end of the record 43-day government shutdown the United States (US) history.

The US Dollar also gained support from hawkish Fedspeak, which decreased the odds of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in December. The CME FedWatch Tool shows markets pricing in nearly a 60% chance of a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut in December, down from 67% a day ago.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic addressed economic trends at the Atlanta Economic Club on Wednesday. Bostic cautioned that easing policy too soon could “feed the inflation beast,” while noting that a sharp downturn in the labor market is unlikely in the near term.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins said that “Elevated inflation warrants still mildly restrictive policy,” adding that she has not seen “an increase in downside employment risks since the Summer.”

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) released the US Employment Change on Tuesday, showing an average weekly job loss of 11,250 in the four weeks to October 25. Weaker-than-expected private US labor data increased the likelihood of the Federal Reserve (Fed) policy easing.

Challenger, Gray & Christmas announced that US employers slashed 153,074 jobs in October, up from the 55,597 cuts announced in October 2024.

China's Ministry of Commerce said on Monday that it would temporarily lift its ban on approving exports of “dual-use items” related to gallium, germanium, antimony, and super-hard materials to the US. The suspension takes effect from Sunday until November 27, 2026. Any change in the Chinese economy could impact the AUD as China is a major trading partner for Australia.

Australian Dollar eyes rectangle’s upper boundary

The AUD/USD pair is trading around 0.6560 on Thursday. On the daily chart, the pair appears to be consolidating within a rectangular range, reflecting sideways movement. Nonetheless, it remains above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), suggesting firm short-term bullish momentum.

The AUD/USD pair could target the rectangle’s upper boundary around 0.6630. A break above the rectangle would cause the emergence of the bullish bias and support the pair to test the 13-month high of 0.6707, recorded on September 17.

On the downside, the immediate support lies at the 50-day EMA of 0.6537, followed by the nine-day EMA at 0.6531. A break below these levels would weaken the medium- and short-term price momentum and prompt the AUD/USD pair to test the lower boundary of the rectangle around 0.6470, followed by the five-month low of 0.6414, which was recorded on August 21.

AUD/USD: Daily Chart

Australian Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.06% 0.08% 0.09% 0.07% -0.26% 0.30% 0.16% EUR -0.06% 0.02% 0.04% 0.01% -0.32% 0.24% 0.10% GBP -0.08% -0.02% 0.02% -0.01% -0.34% 0.23% 0.08% JPY -0.09% -0.04% -0.02% -0.06% -0.37% 0.15% 0.05% CAD -0.07% -0.01% 0.01% 0.06% -0.32% 0.22% 0.09% AUD 0.26% 0.32% 0.34% 0.37% 0.32% 0.56% 0.44% NZD -0.30% -0.24% -0.23% -0.15% -0.22% -0.56% -0.14% CHF -0.16% -0.10% -0.08% -0.05% -0.09% -0.44% 0.14% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).