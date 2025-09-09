Australian Dollar rises as US Dollar remains weaker ahead of NFP Benchmark Revision

- Australian Dollar receives support from easing RBA rate cut bets.
- Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence fell 3.1% to 95.4 in September from 98.5 in August.
- The US Dollar continues to lose ground amid rising Fed rate cut odds.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) gains ground against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday for the third successive session. The AUD/USD pair appreciates following Westpac Consumer Confidence, which declined 3.1% to 95.4 in September from 98.5 in August. The drop reflected renewed concern about the economic outlook. Focus shifts toward the US Nonfarm Payrolls Benchmark Revision due later in the day.
Matthew Hassan, Head of Australian Macro-Forecasting, noted that consumer recovery since mid-2024 has been sluggish, suggesting that additional policy easing may be required by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Hassan expects the central bank to lower rates by 25 basis points (bps) in November, followed by two further cuts in 2026.
The AUD, however, received support after last week’s solid July Trade Surplus and Q2 GDP figures, along with hotter July inflation, dampening expectations of additional Reserve Bank of Australia rate cuts. Swaps are now assigning nearly an 84% probability that the RBA will keep policy unchanged in September, while the likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate cut in November has eased to 80% from 100%.
Australian Dollar advances as US Dollar struggles amid rising odds of Fed rate cuts
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against six major currencies, is facing challenges and trading around 97.40 at the time of writing. The Greenback struggles as traders ramp up their bets on an extra rate reduction by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) as the labor market continues to weaken.
- The CME FedWatch tool indicates a pricing in nearly 90% of a 25-basis-point (bps) rate cut by the Fed at the September policy meeting, up from 86% a week ago, with bets rising on a potential 50 bps reduction this month.
- Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said in an interview on Bloomberg TV on Friday that he is still unsure whether September is the right time for an interest rate cut, following weaker jobs data. He added that high inflation data is still cause for concern, and key Fed officials may not be fully sold on a September rate cut.
- The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Friday that the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 22,000 in August, falling short of the market expectations of 75,000. This figure followed the 79,000 increase (revised from 73,000) recorded in July. Meanwhile, the Unemployment Rate increased to 4.3% in August, as expected, against the 4.2% prior. Average Hourly Earnings increased 0.3% MoM in August, in line with expectations.
- China’s Trade Balance rose to CNY 732.7 billion in August, up from CNY 705.18 billion previously. Exports rose 4.8% YoY in August vs. 8% in July. The country’s imports advanced 1.7% YoY in the same period vs. 4.8% recorded previously.
- Australia’s Trade Balance increased to 7,310 million month-over-month in July, from 5,366 million the prior month. The trade surplus widened against the expected decline to 4,920 million. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by 0.6% quarter-over-quarter in Q2, following the 0.3% growth in Q1 and surpassing the expectations of 0.5% expansion. Meanwhile, the annual Q2 GDP grew by 1.8%, compared with the 1.4% growth in Q1, and was above the consensus of a 1.6% increase.
- Australia’s Monthly Consumer Price Index rose 2.8% year-over-year in July, beating both the previous 1.9% increase and the 2.3% forecast.
Australian Dollar rises to near 0.6600, ascending channel’s upper boundary
The AUD/USD pair is trading around 0.6590 on Tuesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart shows the pair moves upwards within the ascending channel pattern, suggesting the strengthening of a bullish bias. Additionally, the pair is positioned above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), indicating short-term price momentum is stronger.
On the upside, the AUD/USD pair may target the upper boundary of the ascending channel at around 0.6620, followed by the 10-month high of 0.6625, which was recorded on July 24. A break above this crucial resistance zone would strengthen the bullish bias and support the pair to a move toward the 11-month high of 0.6687, recorded in November 2024.
The initial support lies at the nine-day EMA of 0.6551, aligned with the ascending channel’s lower boundary around 0.6540. A break below the channel would weaken the bullish bias and prompt the AUD/USD pair to test the 50-day EMA at 0.6511. Further declines would dampen the medium-term price momentum and open the doors for the pair to navigate the region around the three-month low of 0.6414, recorded on August 21.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.02%
|-0.16%
|-0.32%
|-0.05%
|-0.31%
|-0.18%
|-0.14%
|EUR
|0.02%
|-0.15%
|-0.29%
|-0.03%
|-0.22%
|-0.13%
|-0.12%
|GBP
|0.16%
|0.15%
|-0.16%
|0.12%
|-0.06%
|0.02%
|0.03%
|JPY
|0.32%
|0.29%
|0.16%
|0.25%
|0.05%
|0.14%
|0.17%
|CAD
|0.05%
|0.03%
|-0.12%
|-0.25%
|-0.22%
|-0.10%
|-0.09%
|AUD
|0.31%
|0.22%
|0.06%
|-0.05%
|0.22%
|0.09%
|0.10%
|NZD
|0.18%
|0.13%
|-0.02%
|-0.14%
|0.10%
|-0.09%
|0.04%
|CHF
|0.14%
|0.12%
|-0.03%
|-0.17%
|0.09%
|-0.10%
|-0.04%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
