Australian Dollar weakens as investors adopt caution ahead of key US economic data

- The Australian Dollar loses ground due to investors' caution ahead of US GDP due on Thursday.
- Australia's 10-year Government Bond Yield reaches a four-week high of 4.52%.
- The US Dollar remains steady due to hawkish comments from Fed officials.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) extended its losses, possibly driven by investors adopting a cautious stance ahead of the release of US Gross Domestic Product Annualized (Q1) data on Thursday and the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index figures on Friday. These data events are anticipated to offer insights into the Federal Reserve's potential stance on interest rate adjustments.
The Australian Dollar may limit its losses due to the increase in the Australian 10-year Government Bond Yield to a four-week high of 4.52%. This shift reflects investor sentiment that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will maintain higher interest rates for longer. Additionally, the AUD might gain ground as one of its largest trading partners, China, has lifted bans on beef shipments from five major Australian meat producers, per Bloomberg.
Australia's Monthly Consumer Price Index, released on Wednesday, showed robust figures that could prompt the RBA to consider another rate hike. The minutes from the RBA's May policy meeting suggested that the central bank had contemplated a potential interest rate increase.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the USD against six major currencies, trades higher around 105.10, with 2-year and 10-year US Treasury yields at 4.98% and 4.61%, respectively, at the time of reporting. Risk aversion sentiment supports the US Dollar (USD), undermining the AUD/USD pair.
On Wednesday, the Fed Beige Book report covering April to mid-May showed that national economic activity experienced slight growth, with mixed conditions across industries and districts. The report also indicated that employment rose slightly, wage growth was moderate, and prices increased modestly as consumers resisted further price hikes.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar loses ground ahead of US data
- Australia's Private Capital Expenditure increased by 1.0% in Q1, exceeding expectations for a 0.5% rise and surpassing the previous quarter's 0.9% increase.
- As per a Bloomberg report, RBA Assistant Governor Sarah Hunter said at a conference in Sydney on Thursday that “inflationary pressures" are the key issue. “We’re very mindful of that." Hunter also stated that the RBA Board is concerned about inflation remaining above the target range of 1%-3%, suggesting persistent inflationary pressure. Wages growth appears to be near its peak.
- Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic stated that the path to 2% inflation is not assured and that the breadth of price gains is still significant.
- According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the likelihood of the Federal Reserve implementing a 25 basis-point rate cut in September decreased to 41.7%, down from 49.4% a week earlier.
- Australia’s Monthly Consumer Price Index rose 3.6% year-over-year in April, surpassing the expected reading of 3.4% and the previous reading of 3.5%.
- On Tuesday, Neel Kashkari, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, suggested that a rate hike might still be possible. Kashkari stated, “I don’t think anybody has taken rate increases off the table,” and expressed uncertainty about the disinflationary process, predicting only two rate cuts, per MSN.
- US Housing Price Index (MoM) for March was underperformed, with March's number coming in at 0.1% against 1.2% for February, where 0.5% was expected.
- Australia's Retail Sales (MoM) rose by 0.1% in April, swinging from the previous 0.4% decline. This growth fell short of market expectations of 0.2%.
Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar could test the key level of 0.6600
The Australian Dollar trades around 0.6610 on Thursday. An analysis of the daily chart suggests the weakening of a bullish bias for the AUD/USD pair, as it has broken below the lower boundary of a rising wedge. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned at the 50 level, and further decline may confirm the momentum shift.
The AUD/USD pair could potentially move back into the rising wedge to target the four-month high of 0.6714, followed by the upper limit of the rising wedge around 0.6740.
On the downside, the immediate support appears at the psychological level of 0.6600, followed by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6584. A further decline could exert downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair, potentially driving it toward the throwback support region at 0.6470.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of the Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. The Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.03%
|-0.03%
|0.02%
|0.11%
|-0.43%
|0.24%
|-0.30%
|EUR
|-0.03%
|-0.06%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|-0.45%
|0.23%
|-0.31%
|GBP
|0.03%
|0.00%
|0.06%
|0.13%
|-0.41%
|0.27%
|-0.29%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|0.07%
|-0.46%
|0.21%
|-0.35%
|AUD
|-0.13%
|-0.11%
|-0.11%
|-0.10%
|-0.55%
|0.12%
|-0.42%
|JPY
|0.42%
|0.44%
|0.38%
|0.44%
|0.54%
|0.66%
|0.13%
|NZD
|-0.22%
|-0.19%
|-0.25%
|-0.19%
|-0.12%
|-0.63%
|-0.50%
|CHF
|0.29%
|0.35%
|0.26%
|0.32%
|0.40%
|-0.14%
|0.53%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate, and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
