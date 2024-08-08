Australian Dollar Price Forecast: Aussie gets a boost due to hawkish RBA signs

- AUD/USD extended its recovery, rising near 0.6580.
- RBA doubled down on its hawkish rhetoric on Thursday.
- Commodity prices are also providing the AUD with traction.
The AUD/USD pair recorded an upturn at 0.6580 during Thursday's sessions, a notable rise by 0.80%. The uplift is linked to a mix of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) recent echo of their hawkish tone and an increase in commodity prices, hence making the Australian Dollar an eminent performer.
Due to the mixed Australian economic outlook and the RBA’s hawkish stance, markets are now pricing just 25 bps of easing in 2024.
Daily digest market movers: RBA's hawkish tone directs the AUD
- The Reserve Bank of Australia firmly held rates steady at 4.35%, strongly echoing "the Board is not ruling anything in or out”.
- Importantly, the Bank warned about the need to stay vigilant toward potential upside risks to inflation, indicating no quick turnaround in policies.
- RBA's Governor Bullock clearly stressed on Thursday that there is lesser necessity for rate cuts. She struck a hawkish tone, stating that the board "will not hesitate to raise rates if it needs to" to combat persisting inflation.
- Australian interest rate futures were quick to revise from almost 50 bps of cuts by the end of the year to 25 bps.
AUD/USD technical outlook: Volatility and indicators adjust to RBA decision
The AUD/USD in recent sessions has been trading within a specified range between the support at 0.6350 and resistance at 0.6590. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose toward 40, indicating a balance between buying and selling pressure, but mostly signifying a recovery of bullish sentiment.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) displays a series of decreasing red bars, aligning with a potential deceleration of bearish momentum.
RBA FAQs
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Australia. Decisions are made by a board of governors at 11 meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings as required. The RBA’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means an inflation rate of 2-3%, but also “..to contribute to the stability of the currency, full employment, and the economic prosperity and welfare of the Australian people.” Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will strengthen the Australian Dollar (AUD) and vice versa. Other RBA tools include quantitative easing and tightening.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for currencies since it lowers the value of money in general, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Moderately higher inflation now tends to lead central banks to put up their interest rates, which in turn has the effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in the case of Australia is the Aussie Dollar.
Macroeconomic data gauges the health of an economy and can have an impact on the value of its currency. Investors prefer to invest their capital in economies that are safe and growing rather than precarious and shrinking. Greater capital inflows increase the aggregate demand and value of the domestic currency. Classic indicators, such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can influence AUD. A strong economy may encourage the Reserve Bank of Australia to put up interest rates, also supporting AUD.
Quantitative Easing (QE) is a tool used in extreme situations when lowering interest rates is not enough to restore the flow of credit in the economy. QE is the process by which the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) prints Australian Dollars (AUD) for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions, thereby providing them with much-needed liquidity. QE usually results in a weaker AUD.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the RBA stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It would be positive (or bullish) for the Australian Dollar.
