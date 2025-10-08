Australian Dollar holds losses as US Dollar advances on risk aversion

The Australian Dollar (AUD) declines against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, extending its losses for the second successive session. The AUD/USD pair weakened amid investment outflows, as the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.14% to trade below 8,950 at the time of writing, pressured by losses in technology and gold stocks.

The AUD also faces challenges after weaker housing data was released on Wednesday. Private house approvals in Australia declined by 2.6% month-over-month (MoM) to 9,027 units in August, as expected, and reversing a 1.3% rise in the previous month. Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted Building Permits fell by 6% MoM to 14,744 units, following a 10% decrease previously, marking the second consecutive monthly decline.

The downside of the AUD/USD pair could be restrained as the Australian Dollar (AUD) could receive support from the cautious stance surrounding the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The Australian central bank is expected to maintain its interest rates after deciding to keep its Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 3.6% in September. The RBA warned that inflation has proven more persistent than expected, especially in market services, while the labor market remains tight.

Australian Dollar declines as US Dollar extends gains despite government shutdown

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against six major currencies, is gaining ground for the third successive day and trading around 98.80 at the time of writing. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes will be eyed later in the day.

The US Dollar strengthens as safe-haven demand rises amid the ongoing government shutdown, with President Donald Trump threatening mass federal worker layoffs as prospects for a resolution dim.

Federal Reserve (Fed) Board of Governors member Stephen Miran expressed his belief on Tuesday that inflation itself is simply a cause of "population increases". Monetary policy needs to ease to get ahead of the shift down in the neutral rate, Miran added.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari struck a more reserved tone than some of his Fed counterparts on Tuesday, cautioning that it's still too soon to be able to tell if tariff-led inflation will be "sticky" or not. However, Kashkari noted that he's particularly bullish on the labor market and is expecting a return to form for American job creation, which has sputtered recently.

Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid delivered hawkish remarks on Monday, saying that the Fed must maintain its inflation credibility and stressed that inflation is too high. Schmid added that monetary policy is appropriately calibrated.

The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in nearly a 95% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and an 83% possibility of another reduction in December.

United States (US) Senators failed to pass spending proposals to reopen the federal government for a fourth time, extending the ongoing shutdown into a new week. The closure has suspended key federal programs and delayed major economic reports, including September’s jobs data, which was originally due on Friday.

The US ADP Employment Change report, released on Wednesday, showed that private sector payrolls declined by 32,000 in September, while annual pay growth was 4.5%. This figure followed the 3,000 decrease (revised from a 54,000 increase) reported in August and came in below the market expectation of 50,000.

The latest Job Openings showed the labor market is slowing, yet vacancies rose from 7.21 million to 7.23 million in August. Meanwhile, the hiring rate edged down to 3.2%, the lowest level since June 2024, while layoffs remained at a low level.

University of Melbourne reported on Tuesday that Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence declined 3.5% month-over-month (MoM) to 92.1 in October, a sharper decline than the previous 3.1% fall, marking the fastest drop since April. ANZ Job Advertisements slipped 3.3% MoM in September, a much steeper drop than the previous decline of 0.3%.

TD-MI Inflation Gauge showed a 0.4% increase month-over-month in September, rebounding from a 0.3% fall in the prior month. Meanwhile, the annual inflation gauge rose 3%, following a 2.8% increase in the previous period.

Australian Dollar tests lower ascending channel boundary near 0.6550

The AUD/USD pair is trading around 0.6570 on Wednesday. Technical analysis on the daily timeframe suggests that the pair is remaining within the ascending channel, indicating a persistent bullish bias. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned above the 50 level, strengthening the bullish bias.

On the upside, the AUD/USD pair may rebound toward the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6589. A break above this level would improve the short-term price momentum and support the pair to explore the region around the 12-month high of 0.6707, recorded on September 17.

The immediate support lies at the ascending channel’s lower boundary around 0.6560. A break below the channel would likely cause the emergence of a bearish bias and prompt the AUD/USD pair to navigate the area around the four-month low of 0.6414, recorded on August 21.

AUD/USD: Daily Chart

Australian Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.44% 0.31% 0.34% 0.15% 0.37% 1.05% 0.45% EUR -0.44% -0.12% -0.09% -0.28% -0.09% 0.66% 0.01% GBP -0.31% 0.12% 0.06% -0.14% 0.08% 0.78% 0.15% JPY -0.34% 0.09% -0.06% -0.23% 0.02% 0.66% 0.06% CAD -0.15% 0.28% 0.14% 0.23% 0.21% 0.91% 0.29% AUD -0.37% 0.09% -0.08% -0.02% -0.21% 0.71% 0.11% NZD -1.05% -0.66% -0.78% -0.66% -0.91% -0.71% -0.63% CHF -0.45% -0.01% -0.15% -0.06% -0.29% -0.11% 0.63% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).