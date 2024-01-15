Australian Dollar hovers below a psychological level amid a stable US Dollar

- Australian Dollar retraces its losses on risk-on sentiment.
- Australian job advertisements improved by 0.1% in December, from the 4.6% prior.
- PBoC former director Sheng Songchen stated that China’s property downturn might persist for another two years.
- US Dollar remains steady amid downbeat US bond yields.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) attempts to recover its losses on Monday after a decline in the previous two sessions. Surprisingly, the Australian Dollar gains ground despite a stable US Dollar (USD) amid subdued US Treasury yields. The market is anticipated to be relatively quiet regarding US economic data due to the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.
Australia’s currency experienced upward support due to heightened market speculation about potential rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in March. This speculation gained momentum, especially after Barclays revised its forecast on Friday for the first Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut, moving it up to March from June. In a note released on Friday, Barclays analysts expressed their expectation for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to reduce the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points at the March meeting.
Australia's job advertisements released by the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) showed an improvement of 0.1% in December, swinging from the previous decline of 4.6%. Market participants are expected to closely observe the Westpac Consumer Confidence for January and the TD Securities Inflation for December, both scheduled for release on Tuesday. The focus will be shifted toward Consumer Inflation Expectations and labor market data on Thursday.
The People’s Bank of China's (PBoC) former director Sheng Songchen stated at a forum in Shanghai on Saturday that the property downturn in China might persist for an additional two years before stabilizing, according to Bloomberg. He anticipates that new-home sales nationwide will likely decrease by another 50 million square meters in 2024 and 2025. The annual total for 2025 is expected to plateau around 850 million square meters.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to gain ground for the third successive session. However, the softer Producer Price Index (PPI) data from the United States (US) on Friday might have contributed downward for the US Dollar. US Retail Sales data will be eyed on Wednesday.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar experiences gains despite a steady US Dollar
- Australia's trade surplus increased to 11,437M MoM in December, surpassing the market expectation of 7,500M and exceeding the previous reading of 7,129M.
- Australian Monthly Consumer Price Index (YoY) for November showed a slight reduction to 4.3%, falling slightly short of the market expectation of 4.4% from the previous figure of 4.9%.
- Chinese Consumer Price Index (YoY) decreased by 0.3% in December, against the expected 0.4% decline. The monthly Consumer Price Index eased at 0.1%, compared to the market expectation of 0.2%. The yearly Producer Price Index fell by 2.7%, slightly exceeding the expected decline of 2.6%.
- Chinese Trade Balance in USD increased to $75.34B from the previous $68.39B, surpassing the expected $74.75B. The Exports (YoY) figure grew by 2.3%, exceeding the market consensus of 1.7%. The yearly Imports in CNY increased by 1.6%, compared to the previous 0.6%.
- US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the December Producer Price Index (PPI) figure was 1.0% year-on-year, compared to the previous reading of 0.8%. The Core PPI YoY arrived at 1.8%, down from 2.0% in November. Monthly, the headline and Core PPI indices remained flat at -0.1% and 0.0%, respectively.
- US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) surged to 3.4% YoY in December, exceeding both November's 3.1% and the anticipated market figure of 3.2%. The monthly CPI growth for December showed a 0.3% increase, surpassing the market analysts' estimated projection of 0.2%. The annual Core CPI stood at 3.9%, a slight decrease from November's 4.0%, while the monthly figure remained steady at 0.3%, in line with expectations.
Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar consolidates below 0.6700 psychological level
The Australian Dollar trades near 0.6690 on Monday, positioned below the psychological barrier at 0.6700 followed by the 14-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6721. A potential breakthrough above the EMA might propel the AUD/USD pair toward the key resistance at 0.6750. On the downside, crucial support lies at 0.6650, in conjunction with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, situated at 0.6637.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.04%
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|0.03%
|-0.03%
|0.06%
|0.01%
|EUR
|0.06%
|0.03%
|-0.01%
|0.06%
|0.01%
|0.10%
|0.05%
|GBP
|-0.01%
|-0.03%
|-0.04%
|0.02%
|-0.02%
|0.07%
|0.02%
|CAD
|0.05%
|0.00%
|0.05%
|0.06%
|0.00%
|0.10%
|0.06%
|AUD
|-0.03%
|-0.06%
|0.00%
|-0.05%
|-0.03%
|0.05%
|0.01%
|JPY
|0.04%
|-0.04%
|-0.11%
|-0.01%
|0.06%
|0.09%
|0.04%
|NZD
|-0.06%
|-0.13%
|-0.07%
|-0.11%
|-0.05%
|-0.09%
|-0.05%
|CHF
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|-0.02%
|-0.06%
|0.01%
|-0.05%
|0.04%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Australian Dollar FAQs
What key factors drive the Australian Dollar?
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
How do the decisions of the Reserve Bank of Australia impact the Australian Dollar?
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
How does the health of the Chinese Economy impact the Australian Dollar?
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
How does the price of Iron Ore impact the Australian Dollar?
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Australian Dollar?
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers below a psychological level amid a stable US Dollar
The AUD/USD attempts to recover its losses on Monday after a decline in the previous two sessions. Surprisingly, the Aussie gains ground despite a stable US Dollar amid subdued US Treasury yields. The market is anticipated to be relatively quiet regarding US economic data due to the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.
EUR/USD posts modest gains above 1.0950 ahead of Eurozone Industrial Production data
EUR/USD posts modest gains, trading near 1.0953 during the early Asian session on Monday. The softer US Dollar and risk-on environment lend some support to the major pair. Due to the lack of top-tier US economic data, risk sentiment is anticipated to remain the primary driver of the major pair price movement.
Gold flat-lines below $2,050, focus on geopolitical tensions
Gold trades on a flat note during the early Asian session on Monday. Tthe uptick of the yellow metal is supported by the softer US Producer Price Index (PPI) data and rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. XAU/USD price is trading around $2,045, losing 0.01% on the day.
AXS reclaiming the Christmas high of $11.15 will remain hopium unless this happens
Axie Infinity is trading with a bullish bias despite the recent crash. It comes after recording an intra-day high of $11.15 on December 25, with the bulls pushing to reclaim this level. Meanwhile, markets are anticipating a bounce after the recent slump.
Week ahead: China GDP and December CPI reports eyed amid rate cut frenzy
China reports Q4 GDP data on Wednesday; is a rebound in store? CPI numbers due in UK, Japan and Canada. Retail sales to be the main focus in the US.