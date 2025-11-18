TRENDING:
Australian Dollar edges lower despite RBA Minutes signaling a cautious stance

  • Australian Dollar stays quiet after the RBA published the November Meeting Minutes on Tuesday.
  • RBA Meeting Minutes could keep the cash rate unchanged for longer if incoming data proves stronger than expected.
  • The US Dollar advanced due to fading Fed rate-cut likelihood.
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

The Australian Dollar (AUD) remains subdued against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday after registering losses in the previous session. The AUD/USD pair holds losses after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) published the Minutes of its November monetary policy meeting.

The RBA Meeting Minutes showed that board members signalled a more balanced policy stance, adding that it could keep the cash rate unchanged for longer if incoming data proves stronger than expected.

However, the AUD may regain support as stronger domestic employment data reinforced expectations for a cautious stance from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). As of the latest update on November 14, the ASX 30-Day Interbank Cash Rate Futures for December 2025 traded at 96.41, reflecting a 6% probability of a rate cut to 3.35% from 3.60% at the upcoming RBA Board meeting.

US Dollar receives support from diminishing Fed rate cut bets

  • The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against six major currencies, is edging lower and trading around 99.50 at the time of writing. Traders brace for a backlog of US data following the government's reopening.
  • The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that financial markets are now pricing in a 43% chance that the Fed will cut its benchmark overnight borrowing rate by 25 basis points (bps) at its December meeting, down from 62% probability that markets priced a week ago.
  • Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid said on Friday that monetary policy should “lean against demand growth,” adding that current Fed policy is “modestly restrictive,” which he believes is appropriate.
  • National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett cautioned that some October data may “never materialize,” as several agencies were unable to gather information during the shutdown. Initial private-sector reports suggest a cooling labor market and wavering consumer confidence, with persistent concerns about inflation.
  • US President Donald Trump signed the government funding bill on Thursday, marking the official end of the record 43-day government shutdown in US history.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem said Thursday that rates are now closer to neutral than restrictive and the US economy remains resilient. Musalem stressed the need for caution, noting there is limited room to ease without risking overly accommodative policy.
  • Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, speaking at the Opportunity & Inclusive Growth Institute’s Research Conference, said parts of the labor market appear strained and the economy is sending mixed signals. He added that inflation remains too high at 3%.
  • Automatic Data Processing (ADP) released the US Employment Change on Tuesday, showing an average weekly job loss of 11,250 in the four weeks to October 25. Weaker-than-expected private US labor data increased the likelihood of the Federal Reserve (Fed) policy easing. Challenger, Gray & Christmas announced that US employers slashed 153,074 jobs in October, up from the 55,597 cuts announced in October 2024.
  • Reuters reported on Sunday that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said a rare earths agreement between the United States (US) and China will “hopefully” be finalized by Thanksgiving. He added that he is confident China will uphold its commitments following the recent meeting in Korea between the two leaders, President Trump and President Xi Jinping.
  • The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Friday that China’s Retail Sales climbed 2.9% year-over-year (YoY) in October, against the 3.0% in September but exceeding the 2.7% expected. Meanwhile, Industrial Production increased 4.9% YoY in the same period, compared to the 5.5% forecast and 6.5% seen previously. The Fixed Asset Investment came in at -1.7% year-to-date (YTD) YoY in October, missing the expected -0.8% figure. The September reading was -0.5%.
  • RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser said last week, “Our best estimate is that monetary policy remains restrictive, though the committee continues to debate this.” Hauser added that if the policy is no longer mildly restrictive, it would have significant implications for future decisions.
  • The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) released the Unemployment Rate on Thursday, which declined to 4.3% in October from 4.5% in September, against the market expectations of 4.4%. Meanwhile, the Employment Change arrived at 42.2K in the same month from 12.8K (revised from 14.9K) prior, sharply exceeding the market forecast of 20K.
  • Australia’s Full-Time Employment rose by 55.3K in October, from a rise of 6.5K in the previous reading (revised from 8.7K). Participation Rate steadied at 67%, while the Part-Time Employment decreased by 13.1K in October, versus an increase of 6.3K prior.

Australian Dollar moves below 0.6500 near lower rectangle boundary

The AUD/USD pair is trading around 0.6490 on Tuesday. The analysis of the daily chart shows the pair consolidating within a rectangular range, reflecting sideways movement. The price moves below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), suggesting that momentum is weakening.

On the downside, the primary support lies at the lower boundary of the rectangle around 0.6470, followed by the five-month low of 0.6414, which was recorded on August 21.

The AUD/USD pair may test the primary barrier at the nine-day EMA of 0.6514. A break above this level would improve the short-term price momentum and lead the pair to reach the rectangle’s upper boundary near 0.6630.

AUD/USD: Daily Chart

Australian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.04%0.02%-0.12%0.00%0.11%0.09%-0.10%
EUR0.04%0.05%0.00%0.04%0.15%0.13%-0.07%
GBP-0.02%-0.05%-0.06%-0.01%0.08%0.08%-0.13%
JPY0.12%0.00%0.06%0.06%0.15%0.12%-0.06%
CAD-0.01%-0.04%0.01%-0.06%0.11%0.08%-0.11%
AUD-0.11%-0.15%-0.08%-0.15%-0.11%-0.02%-0.21%
NZD-0.09%-0.13%-0.08%-0.12%-0.08%0.02%-0.20%
CHF0.10%0.07%0.13%0.06%0.11%0.21%0.20%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Economic Indicator

RBA Meeting Minutes

The minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia meetings are published two weeks after the interest rate decision. The minutes give a full account of the policy discussion, including differences of view. They also record the votes of the individual members of the Committee. Generally speaking, if the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook for the economy, then the markets see a higher possibility of a rate increase, and that is positive for the AUD.

Read more.

Last release: Tue Nov 18, 2025 00:30

Frequency: Weekly

Actual: -

Consensus: -

Previous: -

Source: Reserve Bank of Australia

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) publishes the minutes of its monetary policy meeting two weeks after the interest rate decision is announced. It provides a detailed record of the discussions held between the RBA’s board members on monetary policy and economic conditions that influenced their decision on adjusting interest rates and/or bond buys, significantly impacting the AUD. The minutes also reveal considerations on international economic developments and the exchange rate value.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

