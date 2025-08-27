Australian Dollar struggles as US Dollar advances despite renewed Fed concerns

- Australian Dollar declines despite stronger Monthly CPI data.
- Traders remain cautious after President Trump warned of a 200% tariff on Chinese goods.
- Trump has indicated that White House economist Stephen Miran could be considered for Fed Governor Lisa Cook’s seat.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) struggles following the release of the Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Wednesday. The AUD/USD pair receives downward pressure as the US Dollar (USD) recovers its recent losses from the previous session.
Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported that the Monthly Consumer Price Index jumped by 2.8% year-over-year in July, following a 1.9% increase reported in June. The market consensus was for 2.3% growth in the reported period. Meanwhile, the Australian Construction Work Done improved to 3% in the second quarter, against the 0.8% expected.
Traders remain cautious following US President Donald Trump’s warning of imposing a 200% tariff on Chinese goods if Beijing refuses to supply magnets to the United States (US), per Reuters. It is worth noting that any change in the Chinese economy could influence AUD as China and Australia are close trading partners.
Australian Dollar steadies as US Dollar recovers recent losses
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against six major currencies, is retracing its recent losses and trading around 98.30 at the time of writing. Focus is shifted toward the upcoming release of the Q2 US Gross Domestic Product Annualized and July Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index data, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.
- US President Donald Trump announced early Tuesday that he was removing Fed Governor Lisa Cook from her position on the Fed's board of directors. This is considered the first instance of a president firing a central bank governor in the Fed’s 111-year history.
- Trump has already nominated White House economist Stephen Miran to a temporary seat that expires in January and has suggested Miran could also be in the running for Cook’s position. Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that David Malpass, former World Bank president, is another potential candidate.
- President Trump threatened "subsequent additional tariffs" and export restrictions on advanced technology and semiconductors in retaliation for digital services taxes that hit American technology companies, per Bloomberg.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday that risks to the job market were rising, but also noted inflation remained a threat and that a decision wasn't set in stone. Powell also stated that the Fed still believes it may not need to tighten policy solely based on uncertain estimates that employment may be beyond its maximum sustainable level.
- The US Initial Jobless Claims rose to 235K for the previous week, an eight-week high and above the consensus estimate of 225K, suggesting some softening in labor market conditions.
- The preliminary S&P Global US Composite PMI picked up pace in August, with the index at 55.4 against 55.1 prior. Meanwhile, the US Manufacturing PMI rose to 53.3 from 49.8 prior, surpassing the market consensus of 49.5. Services PMI eased to 55.4 from 55.7 in the previous reading, but was stronger than the 54.2 expected.
- The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Minutes of its August monetary policy meeting suggested that board members agreed that some further reduction in the cash rate is likely to be needed in the coming year. RBA Meeting Minutes also indicated that policymakers consider the pace of rate cuts would be determined by incoming data and the balance of global risks. The board saw arguments for both a gradual pace of easing and for a faster pace, while the labor market remained a little tight, inflation was still above the midpoint, and domestic demand was recovering.
Australian Dollar tests confluence resistance zone around 0.6500
The AUD/USD pair is trading around 0.6500 on Wednesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates that the pair is positioned slightly above the descending channel pattern, suggesting an emergence of a bullish bias. Additionally, the pair is trading above the nine-day EMA, indicating short-term price momentum is strengthening.
On the upside, a successful breach above the psychological level of 0.6500 could support the AUD/JPY pair to explore the region around the monthly high at 0.6568, reached on August 14. Further advances could prompt the pair to test the nine-month high of 0.6625, which was recorded on July 24.
The immediate support is appearing at the 50-day EMA of 0.6494, followed by the nine-day EMA of 0.6482. A break below these levels would weaken the medium- and short-term price momentum and put downward pressure on the pair to return to the descending channel and target the two-month low of 0.6414, recorded on August 21. Further declines would find support near the three-month low of 0.6372, reached on June 23, followed by the descending channel’s lower boundary.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.16%
|0.18%
|0.35%
|0.02%
|0.07%
|0.24%
|0.10%
|EUR
|-0.16%
|0.01%
|0.14%
|-0.19%
|-0.16%
|0.03%
|-0.11%
|GBP
|-0.18%
|-0.01%
|0.16%
|-0.15%
|-0.07%
|0.06%
|-0.07%
|JPY
|-0.35%
|-0.14%
|-0.16%
|-0.29%
|-0.30%
|-0.12%
|-0.18%
|CAD
|-0.02%
|0.19%
|0.15%
|0.29%
|0.05%
|0.23%
|0.08%
|AUD
|-0.07%
|0.16%
|0.07%
|0.30%
|-0.05%
|0.19%
|0.05%
|NZD
|-0.24%
|-0.03%
|-0.06%
|0.12%
|-0.23%
|-0.19%
|-0.13%
|CHF
|-0.10%
|0.11%
|0.07%
|0.18%
|-0.08%
|-0.05%
|0.13%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds the uptick at around 0.6500 after hot Australian inflation data
AUD/USD keeps its renewed upside intact at around 0.6500 in Wednesday's Asian trading. The pair finds support from hotter-than-expected monthly Australian CPI inflation data for July, which arrived at 2.8% YoY vs. 2.3% forecast. However, US-China tariff concerns cap the pair's gains.
USD/JPY extends the previous rebound toward 148.00
USD/JPY extends its previous rebound toward 148.00 in Asian trading on Wednesday. A minor US Dollar upswing alongside US Treasury bond yields underpins the pair, but concerns over the Fed's independence and Trump's latest tariff threats weigh on sentiment, offering support to the safe-haven Japanese Yen, which could check the pair's upside.
Gold retreats from two-week high, concerns over Fed’s independence might cap its losses
Gold price trades on a negative note during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The precious metal retreats from a two-week high of $3,395 amid the profit-taking and modest rebound in the US Dollar. The potential downside for the yellow metal might be capped amid concerns over the US Fed independence as US President Donald Trump doubled down on his efforts to oust a Fed governor.
Bitcoin to hit $1.3 million by 2035 with annual growth rate of 28%: Bitwise
Bitcoin could surge to $1.3 million by 2035, according to a Bitwise report on Monday. The firm's analysts estimate that Bitcoin will see annualized returns of 28% over the next decade. Bitwise claims the biggest driver for Bitcoin's growth is its rising institutional demand and inelastic supply.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.