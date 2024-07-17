Australian Dollar furthers losses as expectations of labor data ripple across the markets

- AUD/USD further diminished on Wednesday, falling beneath 0.6730.
- Australian employment figures are set to guide short-term trends that could lay the groundwork for a more hawkish RBA.
- Fed’s Barkin didn’t rule out a July rate cut.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) extended losses against the USD during Wednesday's session, with the AUD/USD dipping to 0.6725. Following the declining streak from Monday's and Tuesday's sessions, the AUD intensified its losses as profit-taking by investors escalated. Nevertheless, the economic landscape suggests the AUD's potential to withstand falls against the USD amidst differing monetary policies between the Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
Despite indications of a fluctuating Australian economy, persistently high inflation is urging the RBA to postpone cuts, which may restrain the AUD's downside. It is foreseen that the RBA will be amongst the final central banks from the G10 countries to implement rate cuts, a component that could bolster the AUD's upswing.
Daily digest market movers: AUD path dependant on labor market data
- Investors are poised on the Australian Employment data, scheduled for release on Thursday. The forecast reveals that 20,000 job hunters found employment in June, a number parallel to the May figures.
- If the unemployment rate remains stable at 4.0%, it would signal a robust labor market which could bolster expectations of the RBA's policy-tightening initiative.
- However, in the US, the market suspects a near-future rate cut by the Federal Reserve inflation is showing signs of easing.
- As for now, market projections currently factor in almost a 50% chance of the RBA increasing rates in September or November.
- On the other hand, the likelihood of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September is nearly to be priced in.
- The divergent monetary policies of the Fed and RBA might limit the losses of the pair.
Technical Analysis: AUD/USD enters a correction phase, overall outlook remains afloat
Despite the losses this week, the outlook of the AUD/USD remains overall positive, as the pair is maintaining levels not seen since the start of the year. After a surge of over 1.5% in July, indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) reached overbought territory which instigated a slight correction.
The aim for buyers is to hold steady within the 0.6700-0.6730 to keep the short-term outlook positive.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to strong daily gains above 1.0900
EUR/USD stays in positive territory despite retreating from the multi-month high it set near 1.0950 earlier in the day. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar, despite the upbeat housing data, helps the pair preserve its bullish momentum.
GBP/USD pulls away from 2024-highs, holds above 1.3000
GBP/USD continues to trade in the green above 1.3000 after pulling away from the 2024-high it touched in the European session with the immediate reaction to UK inflation data. The negative shift seen in risk mood limits the pair's upside in the second half of the day.
USD/JPY tumbles to 156.00 amid risk-aversion, technical breakdown
USD/JPY is off the lows but under heavy selling pressure on the 156.00 level in European trading on Wednesday. Souring risk sentiment and a technical breakdown has fuelled the USD/JPY meltdown, as Japanese intervention risks loom.
Gold retreats from record highs, retains the bullish stance
Gold trades flat on the day below $2,470 after touching a new record high above $2,480 in the Asian session on Wednesday. The modest recovery seen in the US Treasury bond yields causes XAU/USD to consolidate its gains.
Bitcoin rally catalyzes gains in Ethereum, Solana, and XRP, as traders digest Donald Trump incident
Crypto market capitalization increased nearly 4% in the last 24 hours and climbed to $2.522 trillion on Wednesday, as seen on CoinGecko. Almost all cryptocurrencies ranked in the top 10 assets by market capitalization have rallied in that period.