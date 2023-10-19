Australian Dollar extends losses post release of mixed employment data

Share:

Australian Dollar continues to lose after the release of jobs figures by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Governor Bullock stated to take responsive policy measures if inflation persists.

US housing market is currently presenting a puzzle with conflicting signals, keeping observers on alert.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) continues the losses against the US Dollar (USD) on mixed employment data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. The AUD/USD pair halted its two-day winning streak in the previous session amid a speech by Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock.

Australia's employment landscape seems to be experiencing a bit of a twist. In September, the Employment Change dropped more than anticipated, introducing an unexpected element to the equation. On the flip side, the Unemployment Rate took a more positive turn by falling more than expected, deviating from the anticipated consistency.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) rebounds from the recent losses, and this could be attributed to the economic data from the United States (US). The plot thickens with the dovish remarks coming from several Federal Reserve officials, indicating a cautious stance by the central bank. It seems there's a prevailing sentiment of reluctance when it comes to tightening monetary policy in the current economic climate.

The US housing market seems to be keeping everyone on their toes with mixed signals. On one hand, the Building Permits in September came in better than expected, suggesting a positive scenario. Meanwhile, Housing Starts rebounded, albeit slightly below the market consensus, adding a layer of complexity to the narrative.

The Beige Book's observation about economic activity showing "little to no change" during September and early October adds a broader perspective.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar extends losses after the release of employment data

Australia's central bank expresses heightened concern about the inflation impact stemming from supply shocks. Governor Bullock stated that if inflation persists above projections, the RBA will take responsive policy measures. There is an observable deceleration in demand, and per capita consumption is on the decline.

Australian Weekly ANZ Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence survey, released on Tuesday, indicates a decline in the nation's Consumer Confidence. The reading fell to 76.4 compared to the previous figure of 80.1. The decline is observed across all sub-indices, reflecting a more cautious or negative sentiment among consumers.

RBA’s board members acknowledged in October's meeting minutes that there were significant concerns about upside risks to inflation. This suggests that the board is cautious about potential factors that could lead to an increase in inflation.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East introduces an additional layer of complexity to the situation. This geopolitical factor could potentially prompt the RBA to implement a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate hike, reaching 4.35% by the end of the year.

China's Gross Domestic Product surpassed expectations, showing a growth of 1.3% compared to the anticipated 1.0%. The annual report for the same quarter revealed an increase of 4.9%, exceeding the expected 4.4%.

Furthermore, China's Retail Sales (YoY) demonstrated a rise of 5.5%, surpassing both the previous figure of 4.6% and the expected 4.9%.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) disclosed that Retail Sales exceeded expectations of 0.3% MoM, which increased to 0.7% in September. While Retail Sales Control Group rose by 0.6% compared to the previous hike of 0.2%.

This robust performance underscores the resilience of consumers. Subsequently, the Federal Reserve reported that Industrial Production showed improvement by 0.3%, which was expected to remain at 0.0%.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin noted that current policy is already restrictive. Barkin expressed uncertainty about the upcoming FOMC monetary policy meeting in November. He emphasized that the US central bank cannot depend on longer-term higher bond yields alone to tighten monetary conditions.

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker stated on Monday that the central bank should avoid creating new pressures in the economy by increasing the cost of borrowing. Harker further expressed the view that in the absence of a significant shift in the data, the Fed should maintain interest rates at their current levels.

The higher US Treasury yields from recent losses could provide support to the US Dollar. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield stands at 4.92%, by the press time.

Additionally, the USD continues to benefit from safe-haven flows amid rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Palestine. Safe-haven currencies, including the US Dollar, tend to attract demand during periods of heightened uncertainty and geopolitical risks.

Thursday seems set to bring a substantial dose of economic insights to the US. Existing Home Sales, the Philly Fed index, and the weekly Jobless Claims report are on the docket, promising a comprehensive look at different facets of the economy. If these indicators continue to signal a robust economy and a labor market that's holding tight, it could very well keep the US Dollar in demand.

Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar moves below the 0.6350 major level on mixed Australian data

The Australian Dollar trades lower around 0.6320 during the Asian session on Thursday. The 0.6300 emerges as the significant support level, which aligns with the monthly low at 0.6285. On the upside, a crucial resistance is observed at the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around the 0.6371 level aligned with the major level of 0.6400. A break above the level could reach the region around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.6429. These technical indicators provide traders with insights into potential resistance zones that could influence the direction of the Aussie Dollar.

AUD/USD: Daily Chart