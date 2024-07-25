Australian Dollar under pressure with worrying economic indicators from China

- AUD/USD saw a larger decline on Thursday, to land at 0.6550, reverting to the status of being the worst-performing G10 currency.
- Persistent concerns about the Chinese economy's health and the AUD's 'high risk' status continue to add pressure on the AUD.
- Weakening Australian economic outlook might make the RBA reconsider its hawkish stance.
In Thursday's session, the Australian Dollar (AUD) intensified losses against the USD, with AUD/USD falling close to 0.6550 due to multiple headwinds. Continual weakness in China's economy paired with depreciating iron ore prices are major contributors to the AUD's decline.
Despite the Australian economy's sparks of vulnerability, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) remains resistant to rate cuts due to stubbornly high inflation. This stance could potentially hinder further depreciation of the AUD. The RBA is slated to be one of the last central banks among the G10 to implement rate cuts, which may eventually limit the AUD losses.
Daily digest market movers: Aussie’s decline extends, amidst alarming economic indicators in China and Australia
- In a 'risk-off' sentiment, the AUD registered an intense sell-off, primarily influenced by market worries over the Chinese economy and the Aussie's conspicuous position as the 'high risk' G10 currency.
- At the start of the week, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) decided to cut rates, which sparked fears about the health of the second-largest economy in the world, which happens to be Australia’s biggest trading partner.
- In addition, Industrial metals prices were under pressure due to fears of soft Chinese demand.
- The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) remains hawkish and doesn’t show signs of easing on its stance and markets bet on a hike in Q4.
AUD/USD technical analysis: Bearish outlook is strengthened with the pair now below mains SMAs
The AUD/USD moving below 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) represents a more severe area of concern, suggesting that the downward trends may go further.
The AUD/USD is undergoing a significant nine-day losing streak, losing almost 3.50% in July and indicators are drastically negative, but their oversold nature with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) near 30 might prompt a corrective response.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Some contention seems to have emerged near 0.6500
Another day, another pullback in AUD/USD. This time the pair dropped to multi-week lows and approached the key 0.6500 support, always on the back of weak commodity prices and concerns surrounding the Chinese economy.
EUR/USD: Downside halted near the 200-day SMA
EUR/USD regained some balance and left behind two consecutive daily declines, advancing to the 1.0870 region following the indecisive price action in the US Dollar ahead of key PCE data due on Friday.
Gold challenges critical support
Gold remains under selling pressure on Thursday, trading near a fresh multi-week low of $2,357.92. The bright metal eased throughout the first half of the day amid a dismal market mood. Equities led the way, falling on the back of weak earning reports and a sharp slide in the tech sector.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit closed-door meeting could result in resolution, XRP hovers around $0.62
Ripple hovers above key support at $0.62 as traders await a resolution in the US Securities & Exchange Commission lawsuit. The meeting is scheduled to occur behind closed doors on July 25. According to pro-crypto attorney Fred Rispoli, the lawsuit against Ripple could end by July 2024.
Buying on a market decline
In today’s TradeGATEHub Live Trading session, Coach Dale inquires about the specific issues Michael Venezia was buying during the recent market decline. Dale also provides a detailed analysis of precious metals, sharing his insights on potential downside targets.