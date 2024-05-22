Australian Dollar advances, tracking the RBNZ-inspired Kiwi rally

- The Australian Dollar gains ground following the appreciation in the New Zealand Dollar due to their geographical proximity.
- RBA Minutes suggested that the board had considered raising rates in May but opted to maintain a steady policy.
- The RBNZ maintained its rates at 5.5% for the seventh consecutive meeting as inflation remains above the 1-3% target band.
- FOMC Minutes are awaited on Wednesday, seeking clues about the Fed policy stance.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) recovered its recent losses on Wednesday following the appreciation in the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) maintained its Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 5.5%. Both currencies are closely related due to their geographical proximity and strong trade ties between Australia and New Zealand.
Investors continue to assess the outlook for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary policy. On Tuesday, the RBA Meeting Minutes suggested that the board had considered raising rates in May but ultimately decided to maintain a steady policy. Policymakers noted the difficulty in definitively ruling in or out future changes in the cash rate.
Australia's inflation rate was 3.6% year-over-year in Q1, down from 4.1% in the previous period but above market expectations of 3.4%. This indicates that inflation risks have somewhat increased, as highlighted in the minutes of the RBA's May policy meeting. The situation prompted the RBA to revisit discussions about a potential interest rate hike.
On the US Dollar (USD) front, traders await the release of the Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting held on May 1, which are due on Wednesday. They are seeking clues about the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy stance. The central bank maintains a cautious approach regarding inflation and the possibility of rate cuts in 2024.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar appreciates due to positive market sentiment
- The ASX 200 Index climbed to near 7,860 on Wednesday, led by gains in heavyweight mining stocks due to stronger metals prices. Australian shares also mirrored overnight gains on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at new record highs of 5,321 and 16,832, respectively.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins spoke at the event of "Central Banking in the Post-Pandemic Financial System" on Tuesday. Collins stated that progress toward interest rate adjustment will take longer and emphasized that patience is the right policy for the Fed, per Reuters.
- Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller stated on Tuesday that he needs to see several more months of favorable inflation data before he would be comfortable supporting an easing in policy.
- According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of the Federal Reserve implementing a 25 basis-point rate cut in September has seen a slight uptick to 50.3%, compared to 49.6% a day ago.
- Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence fell 0.3% month-over-month in May, compared to a 2.4% decline in April. It was the third straight month of drop but the softest pace in this sequence.
- On Monday, the Chinese Commerce Ministry announced a prohibition on General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, a US company, from engaging in import and export activities related to China. This decision comes amid ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China. Any economic change in the Chinese economy could catalyze the Australian market as both nations are close trade partners.
Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar remains above a key level of 0.6650
The Australian Dollar trades around 0.6680 on Wednesday. The analysis of the daily chart suggests a bullish bias as the AUD/USD pair consolidates within the ascending triangle with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), remaining above the 50 level.
The AUD/USD pair could test the psychological level of 0.6700. A breakthrough above this level could lead the pair to test the four-month high of 0.6714, followed by the upper limit of the ascending triangle around the level of 0.6725.
On the downside, the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6655, acting as the immediate support, aligned with the lower boundary of the ascending triangle around the key level of 0.6650. A break below this support could push the AUD/USD pair toward the psychological level of 0.6600.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of the Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. The Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.02%
|-0.04%
|-0.04%
|-0.06%
|0.02%
|-0.72%
|-0.01%
|EUR
|0.03%
|-0.03%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.05%
|-0.05%
|0.01%
|GBP
|0.03%
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|0.05%
|-0.06%
|0.01%
|CAD
|0.03%
|0.01%
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.05%
|-0.05%
|0.03%
|AUD
|0.04%
|0.01%
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.08%
|-0.05%
|0.02%
|JPY
|-0.02%
|-0.04%
|-0.04%
|-0.06%
|-0.04%
|-0.11%
|-0.04%
|NZD
|0.06%
|0.05%
|0.06%
|0.05%
|0.05%
|0.10%
|0.06%
|CHF
|0.02%
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|-0.01%
|0.04%
|-0.06%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD holds strong gains near 0.6150 as RBNZ Orr's speaks
NZD/USD is consolidating the rally near the 0.6150 level after the RBNZ held the interest rate at 5.50% but upgraded its peak OCR forecast from 5.60% to 5.61% in September 2024, implying chances of another 25 bps hike in the offing. Governor Orr's presser is underway.
AUD/USD edges higher toward 0.6700, tracking Kiwi's RBNZ-led rally
AUD/USD is edging higher toward 0.6700 in Asian trading on Wednesday, picking up fresh bids in tandem with the NZD/USD pair. The Kiwi rallies on the hawkish RBNZ hold decision. Renewed US Dollar weakness also supports the pair ahead of the Fed Minutes.
Gold price clings to mild losses ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold price trades on a negative note on Wednesday after retreating from a record high on Monday. Members of the Federal Reserve warned that the US central bank needed much more convincing that inflation was easing before it could begin cutting interest rates, emphasizing the Fed is likely to keep rates higher for longer.
DeFi and Layer 2 coins rally following Ethereum's rise
Ethereum ecosystem tokens have surged following ETH's recent rally after optimism that the Securities & Exchange Commission would approve spot ETH ETFs.
UK CPI Preview: Inflation set to fall sharply in April on lower energy prices
The UK Office for National Statistics will publish the CPI report on Wednesday. United Kingdom’s headline and core annual inflation are likely to fall sharply in April. The UK CPI data could affirm BoE June interest rate cut expectations.