Australian Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures are due on Wednesday, November 30 at 00:30 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are forecasts from economists and researchers of three major banks regarding the upcoming inflation data.
Headline is expected at 7.4% year-on-year in October vs. 7.3% in September.
Westpac
“Considering the partial indicators we have, and making reference to the timing of the surveys for the various components of the CPI, we are forecasting the Monthly Indicator to lift 0.6% in October holding the annual rate flat at 7.3%. We are nearing the peak in the annual pace of inflation but given the timing of the various surveys, we don’t expect to see it until December. From there we expect to moderate as we move through 2023 with the usual monthly volatility.”
ING
“We think the outcome will probably be close to the recent month-on-month rate of increase, which would keep it roughly in line with the same period last year and leave inflation at about 7.3%. That could be interpreted as the peak, so markets may respond positively to that.”
NAB
“Fuel prices, airfares, and rents suggest we should expect a high print and we pencil in a lift to 7.7% YoY (1.0% MoM) from 7.3% YoY in September based on the limited data that we have for the month. The RBA no doubt will take notice of the data, but the lack of updates on many of the market services categories likely limits interpretation. We expect the data to further solidify the need for the RBA to continue hiking in the near-term and see the RBA hiking rates by 25 bps in December, February, and March to 3.60%. Thereafter the key for the RBA outlook is whether wages growth remains consistent with a return of inflation to target as we assume – Governor Lowe has previously cited WPI wages growth of around 3½-4.0% as being consistent assuming a 1% productivity assumption. In coming months, the market services components of CPI will be watched closely given its sensitivity to wage outcomes and the tendency for services inflation to be stickier than for goods.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains, trades below 1.0400 after German CPI data
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a narrow range below 1.0400 in the early American session on Tuesday. The data from Germany showed that the annual CPI declined to 10% in November from 10.4% in October but failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.
GBP/USD stays in positive territory above 1.2000
GBP/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.2000 despite having declined from the daily high it touched above 1.2060 earlier in the day. The improving market mood doesn't allow the US Dollar to gather strength and helps the pair preserve its bullish bias.
Gold stabilizes above $1,750 following earlier rebound
Gold price advanced toward $1,760 during the European trading hours but lost its bullish momentum. As the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady at around 3.7%, XAU/USD stays in a consolidation channel slightly above $1,750.
Can XRP price kick-start 30% upswing if China removes zero-Covid restrictions?
XRP price shows that it is taking its sweet time to overcome and sustain above a crucial resistance level. It could catalyze a quick run-up.
Hawkish Fed speak adds to macro headwinds
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in an online event that the Fed will need to hike rates into next year and that there is still "a ways to go" before a policy is "restrictive."