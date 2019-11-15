Australia: Struggle to look forward – ANZ

According to analysts at ANZ, there is considerable debate at present about the efficacy of monetary policy, with people citing the weakness of retail spending in the September quarter as clear evidence that it is not working as usual for the Australian economy.
Key Quotes
“There are always lags between policy action and economic reaction. The clear turn in the housing market is the most obvious sign that monetary policy is having an impact. We believe that retail spending will respond, albeit with a lag, and possibly dampened by high debt levels.”
“This week’s data is a great illustration of how hard it is to be forward looking. Evidence of green shoots appeared in the business conditions data, with forward orders in particular quite positive. ANZ’s Labour Market Indicator (LMI) shows a strengthening uptick. But this evidence was overwhelmed by the soft wage and employment data – even though these are amongst some of the most laggard of indicators.”
“To be fair, even if we apply the most positive interpretation of the forward indicators they are a long way from pointing to the sort of turn in the economy that will be required to achieve the RBA’s inflation and full employment objectives. So the somewhat better tone of these indicators is not enough to challenge our expectation that further rate cuts will come in 2020. They do, however, allow the RBA to pause for a period.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings onto 1.10 amid optimistic trade headlines, ahead of retail sales
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, recovering from the lows. White House adviser Kudlow's optimism is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. US retail sales are awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates gains as amid upbeat polls for Johnson
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2850, consolidating its gains. Recent opinion polls have shown a wider gap for PM Boris Johnson's Conservatives, raising hopes for ratifying his Brexit deal.
USD/JPY clings to modest recovery gains, around mid-108.00s
US-China trade deal hopes helped regain some traction on Friday. The technical set-up might have shifted in favour of bearish traders. Investors look forward to the US macro data for a fresh impetus.
Gold: Set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders
Gold failed to capitalize on its recent recovery move from three-month lows, or a support marked by 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move and came under some selling pressure on Friday.
US China trade and the global economy: Q&A with FXStreet senior analyst
After the meetings in October it was unclear if the new levies planned for December would be called off. And now, reports suggest that past duties may be removed. All in all, a positive development, isn't it?