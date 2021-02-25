New Zealand’s 10-year Treasury yields rise to the fresh high since May 2019, its Aussie counterpart also wavers around the same level during Thursday’s Asian session.

Australia’s 10-year Treasury yields jumped to 1.72%, the highest in 21 months, the previous day before easing currently around 1.67%.

On the other hand, Kiwi bond yields stay on the front foot after the early-Asian chatters surrounding the RBNZ. In doing so, the kiwi bond coupons ignore the latest Business Confidence and Activity Outlook data from the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) for February.

That said, New Zealand's 10-year Treasury yields take the bids near 1.82% by press time.

While tracing the moves, vaccine updates and the Fed’s firm rejection to the reflation fears could be spotted as the main catalysts, in addition to the domestic factors.

Looking forward, AUD/USD and NZD/USD traders should pay close attention to the respective treasury yields amid a light calendar.