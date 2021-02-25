Australia, New Zealand 10-year Treasury yields rally to May 2019 top

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal

New Zealand’s 10-year Treasury yields rise to the fresh high since May 2019, its Aussie counterpart also wavers around the same level during Thursday’s Asian session.

Australia’s 10-year Treasury yields jumped to 1.72%, the highest in 21 months, the previous day before easing currently around 1.67%.

Read: AUD/USD: Refreshes three-year high to inch closer to 0.8000 amid broad risk-on mood

On the other hand, Kiwi bond yields stay on the front foot after the early-Asian chatters surrounding the RBNZ. In doing so, the kiwi bond coupons ignore the latest Business Confidence and Activity Outlook data from the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) for February.

That said, New Zealand's 10-year Treasury yields take the bids near 1.82% by press time.

Read: NZD/USD jumps to the highest since August 2017 as RBNZ’s Orr, NZ FinMin favor bulls

While tracing the moves, vaccine updates and the Fed’s firm rejection to the reflation fears could be spotted as the main catalysts, in addition to the domestic factors.

Looking forward, AUD/USD and NZD/USD traders should pay close attention to the respective treasury yields amid a light calendar.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

