Australia is the world's second-best equity market since 1900 – BBG

According to a study by Credit Suisse Group AG and the London Business School, as cited by Bloomberg, the best equity markets over the past 117 years were commodity-rich nations such as South Africa, Australia, the US and Canada, while Denmark and Sweden yielded the highest bond returns.

Meanwhile, at the time of writing, the Australian benchmark, the ASX 200, drops -0.84% to 5,735 and the Japanese Nikkei 225 index slips -0.52% to 19,272. Mainland Chinese benchmark, the Shanghai Composite index declines -0.28% to 3,242 levels.