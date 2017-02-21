Australia: GDP growth will pick up to around 3% later in 2017 - Rabobank

Michael Every, Head of FMR at Rabobank, notes that in Australia, the copy-and-paste RBA February minutes concluded – as usual.

Key Quotes

“That GDP growth will pick up to around 3% later in 2017, and to remain above estimates of potential growth, with resources expected to make a large positive contribution, even if there was uncertainty over the labour market. In truth, however, the minutes could have been summarised by the one passage that “Members noted that developments in China continued to be one of the main sources of uncertainty for the Australian economy.”