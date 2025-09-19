The Australian Dollar (AUD) is trading slightly lower against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with the AUD/USD pair at 0.6595. But with the flash S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures for September due on Monday at 23:00 GMT, caution could be the order of the day for traders.
These releases will shed new light on Australia's economic dynamics at a crucial time when the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) appears to have reached a turning point in its monetary policy.
Strong PMIs in August: A basis for AUD support
The latest PMI figures released by S&P Global highlighted a significant acceleration in business activity in August, with the Composite PMI climbing to 55.5, its highest level since April 2022, confirming a stable growth dynamic for over 11 months.
At that time, the Manufacturing PMI reached 53.0, marking its strongest rise in three years. This figure testifies to an improvement in order books, a modest return to external demand, but above all to renewed confidence among manufacturers.
As S&P Global pointed out, "manufacturing activity has returned to a pace of expansion not seen since September 2022", thanks in particular to new orders from the USA, Europe and Asia-Pacific.
In services, the picture is even more encouraging. The index jumped to 55.8, buoyed by the strongest rise in exports since June 2022, as well as an upturn in employment not seen since April.
S&P Global points out that service companies benefited from robust demand and increased confidence, prompting them to step up their promotional efforts and broaden their customer base.
A continuation or improvement of these levels in September would reinforce the perception of a robust Australian economy, further supporting the Australian Dollar against its peers.
Conversely, a bearish surprise, particularly on services or exports, could reopen the debate on a prolonged pause in the economic recovery.
Technical analysis of AUD/USD: Bearish reversal signal?
AUD/USD 4-hour chart. Source: FXStreet.
After topping out at 0.6707 on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve (Fed) decision on cutting interest rates by 25 basis points, AUD/USD has entered a bearish correction phase.
On Friday, bearish pressure appears to be strengthening, as the Aussie pair breaks below a bullish support line near 0.6600 and below the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, currently at 0.6593.
A weekly close below these levels could give a bearish signal, which could cause the pair to fall further in the short term.
In this scenario, AUD/USD could initially retreat towards 0.6580 and 0.6560.
On the upside, the Aussie needs to climb back above the resistance line around 0.6600 before considering a continuation towards the recent peak at 0.6707.
Australian Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.21%
|0.46%
|-0.04%
|-0.00%
|0.34%
|0.52%
|0.40%
|EUR
|-0.21%
|0.27%
|-0.33%
|-0.21%
|0.10%
|0.32%
|0.19%
|GBP
|-0.46%
|-0.27%
|-0.54%
|-0.48%
|-0.17%
|-0.04%
|-0.08%
|JPY
|0.04%
|0.33%
|0.54%
|0.04%
|0.53%
|0.65%
|0.31%
|CAD
|0.00%
|0.21%
|0.48%
|-0.04%
|0.34%
|0.53%
|0.40%
|AUD
|-0.34%
|-0.10%
|0.17%
|-0.53%
|-0.34%
|0.21%
|0.09%
|NZD
|-0.52%
|-0.32%
|0.04%
|-0.65%
|-0.53%
|-0.21%
|-0.12%
|CHF
|-0.40%
|-0.19%
|0.08%
|-0.31%
|-0.40%
|-0.09%
|0.12%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains under heavy pressure near 1.3470
The selling pressure on the British pound now gathers steam on Friday, sending GBP/USD to fresh two-week lows near 1.3470, as investors continue to asssess disheartening prints from UK Retail Sales and the larger-than-expected borrowing, which in turn reignited fiscal concerns. The strong note in the Greenback also contributes to the sour momentum around the quid.
EUR/USD drops to daily lows near 1.1720
EUR/USD now accelerates its downside impulse and flirts with the area of weekly troughs near 1.1730 at the end of the week. Once again, the continuation of the buying pressure on the US Dollar and the widespread advance in US yields keep propping up the strong post-Fed recovery in the buck.
Gold treads water around $3,650
Gold trades with slight gains around the $3,650 mark per troy ounce at the end of the week, as traders continue to evaluate solid chances of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the next few months. The yellow metal, in the meantime, manages to reverse two consecutive daily declines.
Pi Network reduces KYC flow with AI-integration as whales accumulate
Pi Network (PI) consolidates above $0.3500 for the fifth consecutive day, as the recently launched AI-powered Know Your Customer (KYC) fails to uplift investors' sentiment. Still, a decline in Centralized Exchanges wallet balances, and the moves from whales suggest that large-wallet investors are buying the dip.
Weekly focus: Central banks on a relatively steady course
The September round of central bank meetings is nearing its end with perhaps a surprising sense of stability in financial markets. Despite the blurry outlook, mixed data signals and political pressure in the US, the rate decisions did not cause major volatility in broader financial conditions.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.