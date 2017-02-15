Skip to main content
Australia Employment Change s.a. above forecasts (10K) in January: Actual (13.5K)
By
FXStreet Team
Australia Participation Rate came in at 64.6%, below expectations (64.7%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 00:31 GMT
Australia Fulltime employment fell from previous 9.3K to -44.8K in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 00:31 GMT
Australia Unemployment Rate s.a. came in at 5.7% below forecasts (5.8%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 00:31 GMT
USD/JPY bulls struggle to keep the bid alive on 114 handle
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 00:31 GMT
Australia Consumer Inflation Expectation dipped from previous 4.3% to 4.1% in February
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 00:01 GMT
Japan Foreign bond investment dipped from previous ¥-126.6B to ¥-297.4B in February 10
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 23:52 GMT
Japan Foreign investment in Japan stocks rose from previous ¥-248B to ¥175.6B in February 10
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 23:51 GMT
When is the Australian Employment Report for January and how could it affect AUD/USD?
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 23:50 GMT
RBA's Ellis: Pockets of potential mortgage stress in otherwise benign debt picture
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 23:30 GMT
AUD/JPY closed above major top
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 23:02 GMT
AUD/NZD to break 1.07 on Aussie jobs data? - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 22:43 GMT
NZD/USD headed for a break to 0.7237 and 13th Dec high
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 22:09 GMT
Wall Street up for a five-day record streak.
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 21:43 GMT
United States Total Net TIC Flows down to $-42.8B in December from previous $23.7B
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 21:01 GMT
United States Net Long-Term TIC Flows: $-12.9B (December) vs previous $30.8B
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 21:01 GMT
WTI vs. US dollar, on the edge vs. a pullback
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 20:32 GMT
EUR/USD rises after 4-day slide
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 20:01 GMT
Economic wrap: eyes on Australian employment figures - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 19:53 GMT
Dollar to be unwind? - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 19:48 GMT
Load More content ...