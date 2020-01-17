ANZ analysts suggest that in their view, the December employment report of Australian economy could be the key to whether the RBA cuts in February.
Key Quotes
“A gain of 10k or less for the month would confirm a sharp slowing in employment growth since Q2 and Q3 last year. While employment is a lagging indicator, a sharp slowdown will cast doubt on the sustainability of the economy’s modest revival.”
“Following the strong retail sales report for November, which was published on 10 January, the market reduced its view of the probability of an RBA rate cut in February to around 40%. It has since crept back up to around 50%, in part due to speculation that November sales were exaggerated by the growth of Black Friday retail activity. ANZ card data suggest that this may indeed be the case. November strength does not appear to have continued, and in fact Christmas retail sales look to have been very weak.”
“The Q4 2019 CPI report due at the end of January will, as always, provide key information for the RBA ahead of its February meeting; but only a major surprise would upset the RBA’s outlook. We expect headline inflation for the quarter to jump to 0.7% q/q and 1.9% y/y. Trimmed mean inflation is expected to be more restrained at 0.4%and 1.6% in quarterly and annual terms, respectively.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to benefit from upbeat Chinese data amid trade concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150 amid rising EU-US trade tensions. The EU's Hogan said Trump is obsessed with the trade deficit. Upbeat Chinese data is supporting broader markets, weighing on the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD extends its gains ahead of UK retail sales
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.31 as the US dollar retreats. Investors are focused on UK retail sales figures which feed into the upcoming BOE decision.
Forex Today: Markets cheerful after robust Chinese data, Bitcoin nears $9,000, US data eyed
The market mood is positive after upbeat Chinese data. USD/JPY hit a new eight-month high above 110 and commodity currencies are bid as well and the pound has also been able to recover.
Gold trades with modest gains, around $1555 region
Gold edged higher on the last trading day of the week and is currently placed near the top end of its three-day-old trading range, around the $1555-56 region.
USD/JPY consolidates near multi-month tops, comfortable above 110.00 handle
USD/JPY edges higher and climbs to fresh multi-month tops on Friday. The risk-on mood continues to weigh on the JPY’s safe-haven status. Positive US bond yields supportive; subdued USD demand capping gains.