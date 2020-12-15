Australia close to taking China to WTO over Barley tariffs

According to Bloomberg, Australia has been working closely with the grains industry to "build the strongest possible case" against China's anti-dumping duties on its barley exports and would soon escalate the matter to the World Trade Organization.

"Australian grain growers and farmers are not subsidized, they don't dump their products on global markets, and we clearly have the evidence to mount a strong case," Trade Minister Simon Birmingham told reporters Tuesday. China accused Australia of dumping the grain and subsidizing growers and slapped tariffs of over 80% on the Australian barley in May.

Further, Australia has warned China that its alleged ban on Australian coal contravenes WTO rules, according to Financial Times.

The relations between the two countries have soured ever since Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government called for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus earlier this year.

An escalation of tensions between Australia and China could have a bearing on the China-sensitive Aussie dollar.