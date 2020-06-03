- AUD/USD returns above 0.6900 after pulling back from five-month highs at 0.6983.
- Australian dollar rallies on economic recovery hopes and a weaker US dollar.
- AUD/USD's next levels to watch are 0.6939 and 0.7032 – Credit Suisse.
The Australian dollar has extended its rally, breaching the 0.6900 level to reach session highs at 0.6983, its highest price since early January. The Aussie has been favoured by the positive market sentiment to surge about 5% against the safe-haven USD in the last five days..
Aussie rallies on economic recovery hopes
The risk-sensitive AUD/USD has been boosted by investors’ confidence on a V-shaped recovery, with Australia likely to be one of the first major economies to recover from the COVID-19 shutdown.
The USD remains vulnerable on a risk-on market, losing ground against its main peers. The better than expected US ADP employment figures and ISM PMI non-manufacturing activity have increased investors’ appetite for risk, with the massive protests against racism extending through the US increasing selling pressure on the greenback.
AUD/USD: 0.6939 and 0.7032, key levels to watch now – Credit Suisse
The confirmation above the 200-day average at 0.6664/6789 has turned the pair’s near-term bias to the upside, according to the FX analysts’ team at Credit Suisse, shifting the focus towards 0.6939 and 0.7032, “We see resistance at the potential downtrend from 2013 currently at 0.6939, ahead of the 2020 high at 0.7032, where we would expect to see fresh selling at first. A break above here though would reinforce a broader change in trend to the upside.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
