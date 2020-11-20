AUD/USD’s bullish reaction hits resistance at 0.7320 area

- AUD/USD's recovery from 0.7250 stalls below 0.7320
- The aussie appreciates as market sentiment improves.
- AUD/USD: unlikely to rise past 0.7350 – Westpac
The Australian dollar has pushed higher on Friday, bouncing up from 0.7250 to take back most of the ground lost on Thursday, before hitting resistance at 0.7320. The pair, however, is holding firm above 0.7300, on course to a 0.7% weekly gain.
The aussie appreciates on a brighter market sentiment
The overall appetite for risk witnessed on Friday, with the market shifting its focus again to the progress on the diverse COVID-19 vaccines has fuelled the Australian dollar against a broadly weaker USD.
The announcement from drugmaker Pfizer and BioNTech that they will be requesting US regulators for an emergency-use authorization has boosted hopes that the vaccine might be available late December or early January. This has eased previous fears about the surging coronavirus cases triggering a risk rally in the European session time, that has lost momentum during the US trading hours.
The US Dollar Index lost ground during the Asian session, to revisit week lows at 92.20 area, although it has managed to bounce up, with risk appetite fading during the US session, turning positive on the day.
AUD/USD likely to be capped below 0.7350 – Westpac
From a technical point of view, Westpac’s FX Analysis team do not expect the aussie to reach further than 0.7350: “The combination of positive vaccine news, record China steel production driving record demand for iron ore and commodities in general, plus Lowe’s comments that ‘negative rates were still extraordinarily unlikely in Australia’ have lifted A$ sentiment in recent sessions (…) We still see fresh closures/curfews and stay at home orders in the US and Europe as capping 0.7350 for now.”
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7308
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|0.7295
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7198
|Daily SMA50
|0.7178
|Daily SMA100
|0.7164
|Daily SMA200
|0.6837
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7308
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7254
|Previous Weekly High
|0.734
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.722
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7274
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7287
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7263
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7231
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7209
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7318
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.734
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7372
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below 1.1900 amid tepid market mood
EUR/USD is holding onto gains near 1.19 as markets grapple with the US Treasury's demand to receive around $500 billion back in stimulus funds from the Federal Reserve. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.33 amid upbeat UK retail slaes
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.33 as UK retail sales beat estimates with an increase of 1.2% in October. Brexit talks have been suspended due to one negotiators's positive covid test.
XAU/USD spikes to $1880
Gold jumped from $1,867 to $1,880/oz, reaching the highest level in two days. From the top pulled back and as of writing, the metal trades at $1,875, up by $10 for the day but still down for the week.
When the market shivers, the Fed delivers? Where next for markets
Investors received a shot in the arm from vaccine news, but these are having diminishing returns as virus cases continue rising. How will the pandemic impact the dollar and the euro? What will central banks and politicians do?
WTI back on the defensive, drops below $42.00 though still in bullish upwards trend channel
Front-month WTI futures have been choppy on Friday, swinging to highs of close to the $42.40 mark during the European morning, only to sharply reverse course in recent trade back below $42.00 and to current levels in the $41.80s.