AUD/USD trims losses, but bearish channel still intact

AUD/USD has recovered from session lows, but remains trapped in a bearish channel.

Aussie was offered in early Asia on renewed coronavirus scare.

The selling interest around the Aussie dollar has weakened somewhat in the last few minutes , allowing for recovery in AUD/USD from session lows, although the pair is still flashing red and is trapped in a bearish channel on the daily chart.

The currency pair is currently trading at 0.6725, having hit a session low of 0.6707.

The Aussie dollar came under pressure in early Asia with reports stating a big rise in the number of coronavirus cases to 14,840 from Wednesday’s 1,638 in China’s Hubei province.

The big rise, however, is reportedly due to a change in the diagnostic standard for coronavirus cases. The new method includes the “clinically diagnosed” – those who exhibit symptoms but haven't been tested positive.

The mild recovery in Aussie could be due to investors reassessing the trend in the number of new cases using the new method. If the trend is found to be slowing, the Aussie dollar could turn positive on the day with a move above 0.6739.

That said, a bullish reversal would be confirmed if and when the pair exits the bearish channel represented by trend lines connecting Jan. 2 and Jan. 16 highs and Jan. 8 and Jan. 31 lows.

Technical levels

AUD/USD Overview Today last price 0.6727 Today Daily Change -0.0010 Today Daily Change % -0.15 Today daily open 0.6737 Trends Daily SMA20 0.677 Daily SMA50 0.6851 Daily SMA100 0.683 Daily SMA200 0.6859 Levels Previous Daily High 0.6751 Previous Daily Low 0.6711 Previous Weekly High 0.6775 Previous Weekly Low 0.6662 Previous Monthly High 0.704 Previous Monthly Low 0.6682 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6736 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6726 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6715 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6693 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6675 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6755 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6773 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6795









