AUD/USD trims losses, but bearish channel still intact

- AUD/USD has recovered from session lows, but remains trapped in a bearish channel.
- Aussie was offered in early Asia on renewed coronavirus scare.
The selling interest around the Aussie dollar has weakened somewhat in the last few minutes , allowing for recovery in AUD/USD from session lows, although the pair is still flashing red and is trapped in a bearish channel on the daily chart.
The currency pair is currently trading at 0.6725, having hit a session low of 0.6707.
The Aussie dollar came under pressure in early Asia with reports stating a big rise in the number of coronavirus cases to 14,840 from Wednesday’s 1,638 in China’s Hubei province.
The big rise, however, is reportedly due to a change in the diagnostic standard for coronavirus cases. The new method includes the “clinically diagnosed” – those who exhibit symptoms but haven't been tested positive.
The mild recovery in Aussie could be due to investors reassessing the trend in the number of new cases using the new method. If the trend is found to be slowing, the Aussie dollar could turn positive on the day with a move above 0.6739.
That said, a bullish reversal would be confirmed if and when the pair exits the bearish channel represented by trend lines connecting Jan. 2 and Jan. 16 highs and Jan. 8 and Jan. 31 lows.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6727
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.6737
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.677
|Daily SMA50
|0.6851
|Daily SMA100
|0.683
|Daily SMA200
|0.6859
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6751
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6711
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6775
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6662
|Previous Monthly High
|0.704
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6682
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6736
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6726
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6715
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6693
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6675
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6755
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6773
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6795
AUD/USD reverses a steep drop to 0.6710 amid renewed China coronavirus fears
AUD/USD is attempting a tepid bounce from daily lows of 0.6708 but the bears remain in the game amid downbeat Australian Inflation Expectations and renewed fears over the China coronavirus outbreak.
USD/JPY snaps two-day winning streak to sub-110 amid fresh coronavirus fears
USD/JPY declines to 109.90 as the Tokyo open welcomes fresh risk aversion wave on Thursday. The recent surge in coronavirus cases from Hubei changed the markets’ bias towards riskier assets.
US CPI January Preview: Inflation’s academic exercise
The consumer price index (CPI) is expected to add 0.2% in January as it did in December. Annual inflation will be 2.4% in January following 2.3% in December. Core inflation is projected to rise 0.2% in January after December’s 0.1% gain and to be 2.2% from 2.3%.
Gold ekes out gains as markets turn risk-off
Gold is finding love in Asia amid signs of risk aversion in the equity and currency markets. At press time, the yellow metal is trading at $1,570 per Oz, representing a 0.30% gain on the day. The futures on the S&P 500 are currently down 0.30% and so is the price of WTI oil.
