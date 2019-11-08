AUD/USD trims gains as RBA SoMP downgrades growth forecast

- AUD/USD has shed10 pips on RBA's downward revision of GDP forecasts.
- The SoMP talked dovish on wage growth but is reluctant to ease further in the near-term.
- AUD may revisit highs on trade optimism and if China trade data betters estimates.
AUD/USD has backed off from the session high of 0.6906 to 0.6895 in response to the downward revision of the Aussie growth forecast by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
The Statement of Monetary Policy (SoMP) revised lower the gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for December quarter to 2.25% from 2.50%.
Further, it said the board members stand ready to ease further if needed. The central bank has cut rates three times this year to a record low of 0.75%.
The Aussie economy is 'gradually coming out of a soft patch', wage growth is low and no longer expected to pick up, the SoMP added.
The comments on wage growth are dovish. Even so, the AUD is avoiding big losses, possibly because the RBA is not comfortable easing policy further in the near term due to concerns that it will be interpreted by markets as an overtly negative view on the economy.
That leaves the doors open for the AUD/USD pair to revisit highs above 0.69 on the US-China trade optimism. A White House spokesman told Fox News a few minutes before press time that the White House is very optimistic that a trade deal with China would be reached soon.
China trade data due later Friday could influence the demand for the Aussie Dollar, a proxy for China.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6895
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6847
|Daily SMA50
|0.681
|Daily SMA100
|0.685
|Daily SMA200
|0.6949
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6914
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6861
|Previous Weekly High
|0.693
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.681
|Previous Monthly High
|0.693
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.667
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6894
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6881
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6869
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6839
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6816
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6922
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6945
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6975
