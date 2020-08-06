AUD/USD trades within touching distance of multi-month highs near 0.7240

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD gained traction after dropping below 0.7200 on Thursday.
  • Upbeat market mood helps AUD/USD push higher during American session.
  • US Dollar Index loses recovery momentum, retreats below 93.00.

The AUD/USD pair dropped below 0.7200 during the European trading hours but turned north in the second half of the day and came within a touching distance of the 18-month high it set at 0.7243 on Wednesday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.58% on the day at 0.7233.

DXY struggles to stage a convincing rebound

Improving market sentiment on upbeat US data and stimulus hopes weighed on the safe-haven greenback during the American session and helped the pair push higher.

The data published by the US Department of Labor showed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined by 249,000 to 1,186,000 in the week ending August 1st. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump noted that he instructed his staff to work on an executive order that would allow him to provide a payroll tax cut, eviction protections and unemployment extensions is lawmakers fail to reach an agreement.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which climbed above 93.00 earlier in the day, lost its traction and was last seen posting modest daily losses at 92.78.

In the early Asian session on Friday, the Reserve Bank of Australia will release its Monetary Policy Statement. Additionally, the AiG's Performance of Services Index will be featured in the Australian economic docket as well. Later in the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' closely-watched Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report will be the last significant data release of the week.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7231
Today Daily Change 0.0039
Today Daily Change % 0.54
Today daily open 0.7192
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.708
Daily SMA50 0.6968
Daily SMA100 0.6646
Daily SMA200 0.6702
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7241
Previous Daily Low 0.7152
Previous Weekly High 0.7228
Previous Weekly Low 0.7087
Previous Monthly High 0.7228
Previous Monthly Low 0.6876
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7207
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7186
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7149
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7106
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.706
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7238
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7284
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7326

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

