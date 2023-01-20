- AUD/USD gains some positive traction on Friday, though lacks follow-through.
- The USD benefits from rebounding US bond yields and caps gains for the pair.
- A mildly positive risk tone might act as a tailwind for the risk-sensitive Aussie.
The AUD/USD pair edges higher during the Asian session on Friday and recovers further from over a one-week low, around the 0.6870 region touched the previous day. The pair, however, trims a part of its modest intraday gains and is currently placed around the 0.6920-0.6915 area, up less than 0.15% for the day.
The US Treasury bond yields build on the overnight recovery from a four-month low and lend some support to the US Dollar, which, in turn, acts as a headwind for the AUD/USD pair. The upbeat US macro data released on Thursday, along with fresh hawkish rhetoric from Fed officials, is seen pushing the US Treasury bond yields higher and underpinning the greenback.
The markets, however, continue to price in a greater chance of a smaller 25 bps Fed rate hike in February. This should keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the US bond yields and the USD. Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the Asian equity markets could benefit the risk-sensitive Aussie and help limit the downside for the AUD/USD pair.
Investors turn optimistic over a recovery in the world's second-largest economy after China kept its key lending rates at historic lows for a fifth straight month. The move indicates that the government plans to keep liquidity conditions loose in order to spur an economic recovery. This might hold back traders from placing bearish bets around the AUD/USD pair.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before positioning for an extension of this week's sharp retracement slide from the highest level since mid-August. Market participants now look to the US Existing Homes Sales data, which, along with speeches by influential FOMC members, will drive the USD and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6919
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.6912
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6847
|Daily SMA50
|0.6775
|Daily SMA100
|0.6639
|Daily SMA200
|0.6822
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6948
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6872
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6994
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.686
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6893
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6901
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6919
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6874
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6835
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6797
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.695
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6987
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7026
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Wednesday’s Doji, 10-DMA probe pullback moves
EUR/USD grinds lower around the intraday bottom as it pares the daily, as well as weekly, gains around the highest levels since April 2022 heading into Friday’s European session.
GBP/USD sees more upside above 1.2400
The pair is displaying back-and-forth moves below the round-level resistance of 1.2400 in the Asian session. The Cable has turned sideways as investors are awaiting the release of the United Kingdom Retail Sales data for fresh impetus.
Gold faces barricades above $1,930 amid hawkish Fed chatters
Gold price is witnessing selling pressure in sustaining above the critical resistance of $1,930.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal is struggling to extend gains as hawkish commentaries from various Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers.
Cardano: Too early to call the uptrend over?
Cardano price is witnessing the first signs of a correction following the 55% rally established this winter. This thesis analyzes previous market behavior and technical indicators to forecast a plausible scenario for ADA in the weeks to come.
NFLX advances afterhours as Q4 net subscribers jump 7.66 million
Netflix stock rose immediately after the streaming company's fourth quarter results missed by a wide margin late Thursday. Wall Street had expected Netflix to produce $0.50 per share in GAAP earnings on revenue of $7.85 billion.