1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We indicated yesterday that AUD ‘is likely to decline further, and the levels to monitor are 0.6460 and 0.6440.’ While our view of a weaker AUD was not wrong, we did not quite expect it to drop as quickly (low has been 0.6441). Further AUD weakness still appears likely. The next level to watch is 0.6400. On the upside, should AUD break above 0.6520 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 0.6550 yesterday), it would mean that the weakness has stabilised.”

24-HOUR VIEW: “Yesterday, when AUD was at 0.6495, we expected AUD to ‘edge lower, possibly reaching 0.6460.’ We were of the view that ‘the major support at 0.6440 is likely out of reach.’ Our view was validated, as AUD dropped to 0.6441, recovering slightly to close at 0.6454 (- 0.48%). Although there is no significant increase in momentum, the bias for AUD remains on the downside. Today, provided that 0.6490 remains intact (minor resistance is at 0.6470), AUD could decline further. However, the major support at 0.6400 is unlikely to come into view. Note that there is another support level at 0.6420.”

Provided that 0.6490 remains intact, the Australian Dollar (AUD) could decline further; the major support at 0.6400 is unlikely to come into view. In the longer run, further AUD weakness still appears likely; the next level to watch is 0.6400, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.