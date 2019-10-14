AUD/USD technical analysis: The Aussie recoups parts of daily losses, trading sub-0.6800 handle

The Aussie is starting the week unable to capitalize on last week's gains. 
The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6780 resistance.
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
The Aussie is trading in a downtrend below its 100 and 200 simple moving averages (SMAs) on the daily chart. Columbus Day in the United States is keeping volatility limited. 
 
 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The AUD/USD exchange rate is trading between the 100 and 200 SMAs, suggesting a sideways market in the medium term. The spot is challenging the 0.6780 resistance. A break above the level can see the Aussie moving up the 0.6820 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

 
AUD/USD is trading below the 50 and 100 SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting a consolidation in the near term. Support is seen at the 0.6750 and 0.6720 price level.
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6775
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 0.6789
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6768
Daily SMA50 0.6778
Daily SMA100 0.6866
Daily SMA200 0.698
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6811
Previous Daily Low 0.6752
Previous Weekly High 0.6811
Previous Weekly Low 0.6704
Previous Monthly High 0.6895
Previous Monthly Low 0.6687
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6789
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6775
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6757
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6726
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6699
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6816
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6843
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6874

 

 

