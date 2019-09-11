AUD/USD technical analysis: The Aussie erases intraday gains as the market settles near 0.6860

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD remains confined in a narrow range as the bulls failed to move beyond 0.6875 resistance.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.6850 support.
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
The Aussie is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the bulls had a sharp rebound in September as the market reached the 50 SMA at the 0.6858 level.

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Aussie is trading above the main simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Buyers need a daily close above 0.6875 if they intend to extend the bull move. Further up lie 0.6890 and 0.6910 resistance levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

 
The Aussie erased its intraday gains as the market is now trading just below 0.6861 and the 50/100 SMAs. The market has been flat in the last three sessions. If bears breach 0.6850 support, it can open the door to further losses towards 0.6839 and 0.6825, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6857
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 0.686
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6776
Daily SMA50 0.6862
Daily SMA100 0.6909
Daily SMA200 0.7019
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6871
Previous Daily Low 0.6848
Previous Weekly High 0.6862
Previous Weekly Low 0.6687
Previous Monthly High 0.6869
Previous Monthly Low 0.6676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6857
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6862
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6848
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6837
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6825
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6871
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6883
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6894

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD flirts 1.1000 in thin trading

EUR/USD flirts 1.1000 in thin trading

The American dollar remains firm, although contained within familiar levels against most major rivals. The shared currency is the weakest after German 2019 GDP growth forecast was downgraded. Market players positioning for ECB.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats from daily highs, holds above 1.2300

GBP/USD retreats from daily highs, holds above 1.2300

The GBP/USD pair is trading at daily lows in the 1.2320 price zone, pressured by broad dollar’s strength. Rallying Footsie after Hong Kong offer, adds pressure on Sterling.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY Analysis: dollar advances continues amid good mood

USD/JPY Analysis: dollar advances continues amid good mood

The USD/JPY is trading at its highest since last July, as the greenback continues to find support in rising government debt yields and a cautious stance ahead of the European Central Bank monetary policy meeting, in the absence of any other relevant data. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Attempted recovery towards $1500 mark might now be seen as a selling opportunity

Gold: Attempted recovery towards $1500 mark might now be seen as a selling opportunity

Gold maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session on Wednesday and for now, seems to have snapped four consecutive days of losing streak.

Gold News

Yields Rise In Cautiously Optimistic Trade

Yields Rise In Cautiously Optimistic Trade

Currency markets remained within tight ranges due to a lack of top-tier news or headlines. Tomorrow’s ECB meeting is also suppressing volatility. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures