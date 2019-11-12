AUD/USD is 0.14% lower today but keeps finding support in an intraday basis.

On the daily chart the pair is heading to a support zone.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

Trump is about to give a speech and he could mention the trade war between China and the US.

AUD is normally affected by these comments as if anything is China bullish it's Australia bullish.

But there is a small issue of USD strength too. That is why today's price action has been interesting.

AUD/USD has been selling off for the session but every time it reaches lows bulls buy it back up.

This could be because, if the trade comments are positive it could be positive for the AUD as well as the USD.

Also on the daily chart below, we are headed to a support zone at 0.6805 and some trendline support.

Both could help change the trend for AUD/USD which has made a couple of higher lows and higher highs.

Additional Levels