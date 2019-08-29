AUD/USD technical analysis: Intraday up-move stalls near 100-hour SMA resistance, around mid-0.6700s

The AUD/USD pair managed to rebound around 35-pips from daily lows in reaction to positive trade-related headlines, albeit struggled to extend the momentum further beyond 100-hour SMA. On the 1-hourly chart, the pair already seems to have confirmed a short-term bullish break through a descending trend-channel, which supports prospects for some intraday dip-buying interest. However, oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts have struggled to recover from the negative territory or gain any meaningful positive traction on the 1-hourly chart , which failed to impress bulls. Meanwhile, a sustained move beyond 100-hour SMA resistance near mid-0.6700s is likely to accelerate the recovery move towards the 0.6780 horizontal resistance en-route the 0.6800 handle. Immediate support is now pegged near the 0.6720 region and is followed by the 0.6700 mark, below which the pair might head back towards retesting multi-year lows – around the 0.6680-75 region.

