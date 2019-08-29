AUD/USD technical analysis: Intraday up-move stalls near 100-hour SMA resistance, around mid-0.6700s

- Bulls failed to capitalize on the goodish intraday recovery move.
- The positive momentum falters near 100-hour SMA post-US GDP.
The AUD/USD pair managed to rebound around 35-pips from daily lows in reaction to positive trade-related headlines, albeit struggled to extend the momentum further beyond 100-hour SMA.
On the 1-hourly chart, the pair already seems to have confirmed a short-term bullish break through a descending trend-channel, which supports prospects for some intraday dip-buying interest.
However, oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts have struggled to recover from the negative territory or gain any meaningful positive traction on the 1-hourly chart, which failed to impress bulls.
Meanwhile, a sustained move beyond 100-hour SMA resistance near mid-0.6700s is likely to accelerate the recovery move towards the 0.6780 horizontal resistance en-route the 0.6800 handle.
Immediate support is now pegged near the 0.6720 region and is followed by the 0.6700 mark, below which the pair might head back towards retesting multi-year lows – around the 0.6680-75 region.
AUD/USD 1-hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6741
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|0.6733
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.677
|Daily SMA50
|0.6894
|Daily SMA100
|0.6941
|Daily SMA200
|0.7041
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6763
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6731
|Previous Weekly High
|0.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6736
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7082
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6832
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6743
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6751
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6722
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6711
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.669
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6753
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6774
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6785
