AUD/USD technical analysis: Corrective slide finds some support near 38.2% Fibo., ahead of 0.70 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The AUD/USD pair traded with a negative bias for the third consecutive session on Tuesday and retreated farther from near three-month tops set on Friday.
  • The intraday slide managed to find some support near the 0.7020-15 region - a support marked by 38.2% Fibo. level of the 0.6910-0.7082 recent positive move. 

The mentioned region also nears 100-hour SMA and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders, which if broken is likely to accelerate the slide and drag the pair even below the key 0.70 psychological mark towards 61.8% Fibo. near the 0.6975 region.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been negative traction and support prospects for further depreciating move, albeit oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and thus, warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bets.

On the upside, immediate resistance is now pegged near the 0.7040 region (23.6% Fibo. level), above with the pair is likely to make a fresh attempted towards challenging the very important 200-day SMA barrier, just ahead of the 0.7100 round figure mark. 

A convincing breakthrough the mentioned hurdle will set the stage for an extension of the near-term bullish momentum and lift the pair further towards the 0.7145 intermediate resistance en-route the next major resistance near the 0.7195-0.7200 supply zone.

AUD/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7022
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 0.7036
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7002
Daily SMA50 0.6955
Daily SMA100 0.7017
Daily SMA200 0.709
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7058
Previous Daily Low 0.703
Previous Weekly High 0.7082
Previous Weekly Low 0.6996
Previous Monthly High 0.7026
Previous Monthly Low 0.6831
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7041
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7047
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7025
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7014
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6997
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7052
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7069
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.708

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

