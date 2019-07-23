AUD/USD technical analysis: Corrective slide finds some support near 38.2% Fibo., ahead of 0.70 handle

- The AUD/USD pair traded with a negative bias for the third consecutive session on Tuesday and retreated farther from near three-month tops set on Friday.
- The intraday slide managed to find some support near the 0.7020-15 region - a support marked by 38.2% Fibo. level of the 0.6910-0.7082 recent positive move.
The mentioned region also nears 100-hour SMA and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders, which if broken is likely to accelerate the slide and drag the pair even below the key 0.70 psychological mark towards 61.8% Fibo. near the 0.6975 region.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been negative traction and support prospects for further depreciating move, albeit oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and thus, warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bets.
On the upside, immediate resistance is now pegged near the 0.7040 region (23.6% Fibo. level), above with the pair is likely to make a fresh attempted towards challenging the very important 200-day SMA barrier, just ahead of the 0.7100 round figure mark.
A convincing breakthrough the mentioned hurdle will set the stage for an extension of the near-term bullish momentum and lift the pair further towards the 0.7145 intermediate resistance en-route the next major resistance near the 0.7195-0.7200 supply zone.
AUD/USD 1-hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7022
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.7036
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7002
|Daily SMA50
|0.6955
|Daily SMA100
|0.7017
|Daily SMA200
|0.709
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7058
|Previous Daily Low
|0.703
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7082
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6996
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7026
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6831
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7041
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7047
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7025
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7014
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6997
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7052
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7069
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.708
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
