AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie trading at daily lows as bears challenge the 0.7000 handle

  • AUD/USD is retracing down after reaching 2-month highs last week.
  • The bears need to break below the 0.7000 handle to resume the bear trend.

AUD/USD daily chart
 

The Aussie is trading in a bear trend below the 0.7100 figure and its 200-day simple moving average (DSMA).


AUD/USD 4-hour chart
 

AUD/USD is retracing down as the market is trading below 0.7010 resistance and the 50 SMA. Bears want to break below the 0.7000 handle to reach 0.6981 and 0.6955 support.


AUD/USD 30-minute chart

AUD/USD is trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Immediate resistances can be seen near 0.7010 and 0.7030 levels. 


Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7001
Today Daily Change -0.0035
Today Daily Change % -0.50
Today daily open 0.7036
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7002
Daily SMA50 0.6955
Daily SMA100 0.7017
Daily SMA200 0.709
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7058
Previous Daily Low 0.703
Previous Weekly High 0.7082
Previous Weekly Low 0.6996
Previous Monthly High 0.7026
Previous Monthly Low 0.6831
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7041
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7047
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7025
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7014
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6997
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7052
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7069
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.708

 

 

