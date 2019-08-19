AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie trading at daily lows ahead of RBA Minutes

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Aussie is losing ground ahead of the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Meeting Minutes.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.6760 level. 
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
The Aussie is trading at daily lows ahead of the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia Meeting Minutes at 1:30 GMT. The news can spark high volatility in AUD-related currency pairs.

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Aussie is trading in a bear trend below its main simple moving averages (SMAs). The market is challenging the 0.6760 support. A break below this level could see the market decline towards 0.6740, 0.6715 and 0.6675 in the medium term, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
The market is under pressure near its daily low. Immediate resistance can be seen at the 0.6785 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6763
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 0.6779
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.684
Daily SMA50 0.6917
Daily SMA100 0.6969
Daily SMA200 0.7061
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6796
Previous Daily Low 0.677
Previous Weekly High 0.6818
Previous Weekly Low 0.6736
Previous Monthly High 0.7082
Previous Monthly Low 0.6832
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6786
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.678
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6767
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6756
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6741
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6793
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6808
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6819

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD ends the day with losses in the 1.1070 area

EUR/USD ends the day with losses in the 1.1070 area

The shared currency suffered once again from dismal local data, with EU inflation falling into negative ground in July. Dollar up amid a better market mood, but recovery fragile.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD steady below 1.2150 after Yellowhammer leak, as Corbyn calls for no'confidence

GBP/USD steady below 1.2150 after Yellowhammer leak, as Corbyn calls for no'confidence

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2150 amid reports of food shortages in case of a hard Brexit, project Yellowhammer. Opposition leader Corbyn calls for a no-confidence motion against the government.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: holding on to modest gains

USD/JPY: holding on to modest gains

Japanese exports to China declined by 9.3% YoY in July. USD/JPY consolidating a few pis below a critical Fibonacci resistance.

USD/JPY News

Spot gold ending over 1% lower on the day, traders await Fed's Powell

Spot gold ending over 1% lower on the day, traders await Fed's Powell

On a less risk-off market, spot gold ended on Wall Street lower by -1.19%  around $1,495 having travelled between a high of $1,513.26 and a low of $1,493.39.

Gold News

Bullish levels to watch after Binance announces Venus vs. Facebook's Libra

Bullish levels to watch after Binance announces Venus vs. Facebook's Libra

Cryptocurrencies have been advancing once again, with Bitcoin topping $10,500, Ethereum clawing its way back above $200, and Ripple extending its gains.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  