AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie sidelined near November lows

By Flavio Tosti
  • The aussie is trapped in a tight trading range this week.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.6773 swing low.
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
The aussie is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs) on the daily chart. The market is trapped in a range, currently holding above the November lows. 
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
The spot is sidelined just above the November lows. If AUD/USD breaks below the 0.6773 (swing low), the bears could send the market down to the 0.6740 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart 

 
AUD/USD is under pressure below the 0.6795 resistance and the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the short term. Resistance is expected at 0.6795 and the 0.6810 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6779
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 0.6789
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6842
Daily SMA50 0.6807
Daily SMA100 0.6828
Daily SMA200 0.6928
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6796
Previous Daily Low 0.6768
Previous Weekly High 0.6835
Previous Weekly Low 0.678
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6785
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6779
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6773
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6756
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6745
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.68
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6812
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6828

 

 

